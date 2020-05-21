Recognizing and Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:Today’s Senior Takeover/Senior Stampede comes from Southwest Guilford HS(SWG Cowboys/Cowgirls)

Here come the Senior Athletes from Southwest Guilford High School, and we want to especially thank the Cowboys’/Cowboys’ Athletic Director Brindon Christman, for collecting, and then sending in all of this information on his seniors…

We wish them the best, with so many hitting the road and on their way to college next year…

**********Let’s let the Senior Takeover/Senior Stampede begin and here are the Cowboys/Cowgirls from Southwest Guilford High School, located in High Point….**********

Good job SWG Student/Athletes and good job SWG AD Brindon Christman…..
(Congrats all the way around Southwest Guilford High School.)

+++++Time to Recognize/Celebrated the Seniors+++++

Football 

						
Jaden Rogers		NC A&T				
Londyn Hutchinson	NCCU				
Isaiah Shofftner	NC A&T				
Brandon Negron		UNCG				
Miles Taylor		Lynchburg College       playing basketball	
Matt Jones		UNCP			will play football	
Nicholas Schwertner	UNCC				
Ishmael Canteen		Louisburg College				
Rodney Scott		Averret University	                       play football	
Dillon Murray		NCSU				
Jacob Smith		ECU				
Justin Morrison		NC A&T				
Tyquawn Bethea		Hudson Valley Junior College		       will play football	
Jacob Schiltz		UNCC

Boys Basketball 

						
Bryce Causey		Columbia International U. 			Will play basketball	
Jeremy Mull		Methodist University 			        Will play basketball	
Caleb Theriault		U. of South Carolina 				
Eustand Zonen		GTCC				
Miles Taylor		Lynchburg College			        Will play basketball	
Rodney Scott		Averrett University			        Will play football	
Aamaj Platt		undecided at this time

Boys Soccer 

						
David E. Fernandez-Rodriguez	GTCC Gap Program				
Yasseen El Abdellaoui		UNC				
Alejandro Vargas		UNCG				
Ashmit Gurung		        GTCC				
Jason Cronin		        UNCC				
Jean-claude Shimirimana		Guilford College			Will play soccer	
Kaia Markert		        NCSU				
Kyle Eaton		        UNCC				
Apollo Sarrimanolis		U. of South Carolina				
Jeff Jones		        WVU

Girls Basketball

						
						
Grayce Slade		NCSU				
Lauryn Adeloye		WSSU

Girls Golf 

						
Carolyn Adams		NC A&T				
Natashia Humphrey	NC A&T

Girls Tennis 

						
Gretchen Cross		ASU				
Lanie Van Dorp		NCSU				
Meghan Whalen		ECU

Volleyball

						
Coree Haywood Parker		Sante Fe Community College				Will play Volleyball
Valeria Calderon		UNCG				                        will play volleyball
Taylor Guglielmo		GTCC				
Ashley Zalesky		        Wake Community College				        Will play volleyball
Carson Allred		        ECU

Cross Country/Track 

						
Noah Bankston		Pfieffer 		                                        Will run XC/Track at Pfieffer 		
Joseph Gonzales		undecided 				
Elijah Turner		Moorehouse University				
Marianne Yingling	ASU				
Trice Kearse		UNCG				
Giannie Brown		NC A&T				
Jaidin Daugherty	undecided 				
Max Villareal		University of Kentucky 				
Nahsheeda Facey		NCSU		                                                Will run Track at NCSU		
Kabang Nyara		UNC				
Jessica Cook		UNC				
Nick Burnham		GTCC				
Micah Andrew		High Point University				
Mohamed Mohamed		UNCG		Will run at UNCG		
Kobe Puckett		Gardener Webb 				
Emily Archibald		U. of Tennessee 				
Madison Underwood	ECU

Men’s Golf

						
Austin Crouell		Firefighter school 				
Nate Burnham		ECU				
Bo Bolick		NCSU

Men’s Tennis

						
Caleb Theriault		U. of South Carolina				
Jeff Jones		WVU				
Jason Cronin		UNCC				
Kyle Eaton		UNCC				
Yash Patel		UNC				
Dhruv Patel		UNCC				
Maddox Sansour		ECU				
Bo Bolick		NCSU				
Apollo Sarrimanolis	U. of South Carolina				
Bryce Causey		Columbia International University				     Will play basketball
Nick Schwertner		UNCC

Women’s Soccer

						
Emily Flynn		Western Carolina			                             Will play Soccer	
Brianna Rivadeneira	BYU				
Bella Black		NCSU				
Hannah Chu		Coker College			                                     Will play soccer	
Ryan Byrne		UNC				
Jarica Edwards		NCSU				
Emma Harriman		Tusculum University			                             Will play soccer	
Rachel Taylor		undecided 				
Sophia Merced		High Point University				
Taiz Barata		High Point University				
Logan Parry		Belmont Abby University			                             Will play soccer

Baseball

						
Owen Kincaid		App State U.			Will play Baseball	
Brandon Cecilio		Greensboro College		Will play Baseball	
Tripp Anthony		UNCG				
Tyler Lloyd		Barton University		Will play baseball	
Jacob Shafer		UNCW			        Will play baseball

Women’s Lacrosse

						
Chelsea Aragon Resendiz	UNCG				
Alexia Brock		UNCG				
Mariana Romero		UNCG				
Carly Cook		Western Carolina				
Maria Lord		NCSU

Men’s Lacrosse

						
Jake Smith		ECU				
Dillon Murray		NCSU				
Ryan May						
John Hudgins		GTCC GAP Program				
Kobe Puckett		Gardener Webb University				
Juan Garcia		undecided				
Peyton Hill		GTCC   				
Chris Beaver		Ohio University 				
Nick Otremba		Guilford College	     Will play lacrosse
Ray May                 Appalachian State University

Softball

						
Bailey Sagen		App State				
Jenna Burns		NCSU				
Emmalee Herndon		UNCW				
Haley Hmiel		Queens University			Will play softball	
Chandler Matchett	Coastal Carolina				
Kandyce Condrey		Barton University			will play softball	
Jordon Brannon		Shaw University			        will play softball

Cheerleading

						
Alec Cerra		GTCC				
Hannah Coltrane		App State				
Berkley Mason		U of Louisville 				
Indira Neufville	U of Louisville 		Will cheer	
Isabella Webb		UNCC

Women’s Swimming

						
Tate Abbott		Lees McRae College			Will Swim	
Elizabeth McCracken	ECU				
Priscilla Park		Undecided				
Daniela Quinonez Medina	GTCC				
Emily Sentner		App State				
Sidney Sentner		App State				
Madison Underwood	ECU				
Jasmine Weston		Undecided				
Chloe White		Hofstra University 				
Sean Choi		UNC				
John Hudgins		GTCC Gap Program				
Jeff Jones		WVU				
Josh Lyons		US Coast Guard 				
Kobe Puckett		Gardener Webb				
Tanner Seals		Undecided

Wrestling

						
Tristian Dean		undecided				
Terrell Dixon		NCSU

