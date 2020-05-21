Recognizing and Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:Today’s Senior Takeover/Senior Stampede comes from Southwest Guilford HS(SWG Cowboys/Cowgirls)

Here come the Senior Athletes from Southwest Guilford High School, and we want to especially thank the Cowboys’/Cowboys’ Athletic Director Brindon Christman, for collecting, and then sending in all of this information on his seniors…

We wish them the best, with so many hitting the road and on their way to college next year…

**********Let’s let the Senior Takeover/Senior Stampede begin and here are the Cowboys/Cowgirls from Southwest Guilford High School, located in High Point….**********

Good job SWG Student/Athletes and good job SWG AD Brindon Christman…..

(Congrats all the way around Southwest Guilford High School.)

+++++Time to Recognize/Celebrated the Seniors+++++

Football

Jaden Rogers NC A&T Londyn Hutchinson NCCU Isaiah Shofftner NC A&T Brandon Negron UNCG Miles Taylor Lynchburg College playing basketball Matt Jones UNCP will play football Nicholas Schwertner UNCC Ishmael Canteen Louisburg College Rodney Scott Averret University play football Dillon Murray NCSU Jacob Smith ECU Justin Morrison NC A&T Tyquawn Bethea Hudson Valley Junior College will play football Jacob Schiltz UNCC

Boys Basketball

Bryce Causey Columbia International U. Will play basketball Jeremy Mull Methodist University Will play basketball Caleb Theriault U. of South Carolina Eustand Zonen GTCC Miles Taylor Lynchburg College Will play basketball Rodney Scott Averrett University Will play football Aamaj Platt undecided at this time

Boys Soccer

David E. Fernandez-Rodriguez GTCC Gap Program Yasseen El Abdellaoui UNC Alejandro Vargas UNCG Ashmit Gurung GTCC Jason Cronin UNCC Jean-claude Shimirimana Guilford College Will play soccer Kaia Markert NCSU Kyle Eaton UNCC Apollo Sarrimanolis U. of South Carolina Jeff Jones WVU

Girls Basketball

Grayce Slade NCSU Lauryn Adeloye WSSU

Girls Golf

Carolyn Adams NC A&T Natashia Humphrey NC A&T

Girls Tennis

Gretchen Cross ASU Lanie Van Dorp NCSU Meghan Whalen ECU

Volleyball

Coree Haywood Parker Sante Fe Community College Will play Volleyball Valeria Calderon UNCG will play volleyball Taylor Guglielmo GTCC Ashley Zalesky Wake Community College Will play volleyball Carson Allred ECU

Cross Country/Track

Noah Bankston Pfieffer Will run XC/Track at Pfieffer Joseph Gonzales undecided Elijah Turner Moorehouse University Marianne Yingling ASU Trice Kearse UNCG Giannie Brown NC A&T Jaidin Daugherty undecided Max Villareal University of Kentucky Nahsheeda Facey NCSU Will run Track at NCSU Kabang Nyara UNC Jessica Cook UNC Nick Burnham GTCC Micah Andrew High Point University Mohamed Mohamed UNCG Will run at UNCG Kobe Puckett Gardener Webb Emily Archibald U. of Tennessee Madison Underwood ECU

Men’s Golf

Austin Crouell Firefighter school Nate Burnham ECU Bo Bolick NCSU

Men’s Tennis

Caleb Theriault U. of South Carolina Jeff Jones WVU Jason Cronin UNCC Kyle Eaton UNCC Yash Patel UNC Dhruv Patel UNCC Maddox Sansour ECU Bo Bolick NCSU Apollo Sarrimanolis U. of South Carolina Bryce Causey Columbia International University Will play basketball Nick Schwertner UNCC

Women’s Soccer

Emily Flynn Western Carolina Will play Soccer Brianna Rivadeneira BYU Bella Black NCSU Hannah Chu Coker College Will play soccer Ryan Byrne UNC Jarica Edwards NCSU Emma Harriman Tusculum University Will play soccer Rachel Taylor undecided Sophia Merced High Point University Taiz Barata High Point University Logan Parry Belmont Abby University Will play soccer

Baseball

Owen Kincaid App State U. Will play Baseball Brandon Cecilio Greensboro College Will play Baseball Tripp Anthony UNCG Tyler Lloyd Barton University Will play baseball Jacob Shafer UNCW Will play baseball

Women’s Lacrosse

Chelsea Aragon Resendiz UNCG Alexia Brock UNCG Mariana Romero UNCG Carly Cook Western Carolina Maria Lord NCSU

Men’s Lacrosse

Jake Smith ECU Dillon Murray NCSU Ryan May John Hudgins GTCC GAP Program Kobe Puckett Gardener Webb University Juan Garcia undecided Peyton Hill GTCC Chris Beaver Ohio University Nick Otremba Guilford College Will play lacrosse Ray May Appalachian State University

Softball

Bailey Sagen App State Jenna Burns NCSU Emmalee Herndon UNCW Haley Hmiel Queens University Will play softball Chandler Matchett Coastal Carolina Kandyce Condrey Barton University will play softball Jordon Brannon Shaw University will play softball

Cheerleading

Alec Cerra GTCC Hannah Coltrane App State Berkley Mason U of Louisville Indira Neufville U of Louisville Will cheer Isabella Webb UNCC

Women’s Swimming

Tate Abbott Lees McRae College Will Swim Elizabeth McCracken ECU Priscilla Park Undecided Daniela Quinonez Medina GTCC Emily Sentner App State Sidney Sentner App State Madison Underwood ECU Jasmine Weston Undecided Chloe White Hofstra University Sean Choi UNC John Hudgins GTCC Gap Program Jeff Jones WVU Josh Lyons US Coast Guard Kobe Puckett Gardener Webb Tanner Seals Undecided

Wrestling

Tristian Dean undecided Terrell Dixon NCSU