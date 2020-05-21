Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:Part of Today’s Senior Takeover/Senior Stampede coming from Southeast Guilford High School
Here are the Senior Athletes from Southeast Guilford High School, home of the Falcons, and we thank the Falcons’ Athletic Director Shawyn Newton for getting/assembling, and then sending in all of this info, on his SEG seniors….We wish ALL of them the best, with a huge number of them hitting the road next year/this Fall and going on to college….
**********Let’s let the Senior Takeover/Senior Stampede begin and here the are SEG Falcons from Southeast Guilford High School, located here in Greensboro….**********
Falcons step forward and we want to give you the recognition that you deserve here today….As John says, down in Southeast Guilford Country, “Once a Falcon, Always a Falcon”, but these Falcons are moving forward…..Thanks to SEG AD Shawyn Newton, and again CONGRATS to the SEG Falcons….
**********Here are your SEG Falcons…..**********
Athletic Scholarship 2019-2020
Adam Akins – Hampton – Football
Theodore Ash – NC A&T – Baseball
Shante’ Bethea – Averett University
Jordan Burrough – Guilford College – Baseball
Xavier Byrd – Fayetteville State – Football
Chole Crane – Catawba – Golf
Justin Fleming – Winston Salem University – Football
Tony Graham – Drake – Football
Sterling Hairston – Campbell – Softball
Jonathan King – UNC-Charlotte – Football
Walter Kuhlenkamp – Claremont McKenna – Football
Sidney Pon – Belmont Abbey College – Softball
Keith Quick – UNC Pembroke – Football
Kennedi Simmons – Basketball – Winston Salem
Sierra Still – Carson Newman University – Volleyball
Ian Sweet – Barton – Baseball
Marcus Thompson – Fayetteville State – Football
James Brandon Wallace – East Tennessee State- Baseball
Isaiah Williams-Rhem – Wingate – Baseball
Josh Wilson – Wrestling – Campbell
Football Seniors:
Noah Greeson-GTCC
Mac Tobin- GTCC
Josh King-GTCC
EJ McCallister-Johnson C. Smith
Taj Raleigh-UNC-Charlotte
Christian Hargrave-NC A&T SU
Montrell Walker-St. Augustine’s
Jeremiah Foust-Fork Union Prep School
Marcus Patterson-St. Augustine
Finley Craig-GTCC
Tyrek Agoh-GTCC
Darious Travis-Scott-GTCC
David Cox-USMC
Boys Basketball:
Taj Raleigh-UNC-Charlotte
Cody Fuller-East Carolina University
Benjamin Higgins-NC Central
Keith Quick -UNC-Pembroke for Football
Xavier Byrd-Fayetteville State for Football
Baseball:
Jaden Artis-Johnson and Wales
Ethan Hill-GTCC
Adrian Medina-GTCC
Boys Lacrosse:
Jackson Gaydon Guilford College, recruited for Cross Country and Track
Krandle Conner-East Carolina University
Joseph Lowes-UNC-Greensboro
Skyler Staley-joining the Navy
Sam Combs-GAP-GTCC
Boys Soccer:
Joseph Lowes-UNC Greensboro
Justin Rhyne-GTCC
Joel Sutton-NC State- Electrical Engineering
David Montes-undecided
Diego Cortes-Marimontes-NC A&T SU
Zeke Scrivner- Appalachian State
AJ Akue-ka-Undecided
Joshua Brown-GTCC
Noah Martin-Lenior Rhyne University-History
Kaleb Lambe-GTCC
Boys Tennis:
Graham Yates- The University of York(England)-Environmental Science
Joel Sutton- NC State- Electrical Engineering
Noah Martin-Lenoir Rhyne University-History
Wrestling:
Brooks Hunt-Undecided
Girls Golf:
Jenna Lothakoun- UNC-Charlotte
Men’s golf:
Ezekiel Scrivner-App State or Military
Girls Lacrosse:
Lane Garrison-GTCC
Girls Soccer:
Mia Terry-East Carolina University
Summer Underwood-GTCC
Taryn Keener-GTCC
Hailey Knight-UNC-Greensboro
Khari McLendon-UNC-Charlotte
Emily Leonard-UNC-Wilmington
Softball
Ila Seamans-Campbell University-nursing
Volleyball
Kyana Warner NC State-Animal Science
Cross Country and Track
Timothy Welch Naval Academy (waiting list) or UNCG
Jackson Gaydon Guilford College, recruited for Cross Country and Track
Yuri Brown NC A&T SU- Animal Science- 1890 Scholarship
Joshua King-East Carolina University
Lily-Jo Bridges-North Greenville University
Cheerleading:
Mya Ervin- UNC-Charlotte
Laila Jeffries- UNC-Charlotte
Kaitlyn Livingston- UNC-Charlotte
Hailey Sphar- UNC-Charlotte
