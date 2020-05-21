Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:Part of Today’s Senior Takeover/Senior Stampede coming from Southeast Guilford High School

Here are the Senior Athletes from Southeast Guilford High School, home of the Falcons, and we thank the Falcons’ Athletic Director Shawyn Newton for getting/assembling, and then sending in all of this info, on his SEG seniors….We wish ALL of them the best, with a huge number of them hitting the road next year/this Fall and going on to college….

**********Southeast Guilford High School Falcons**********





Athletic Scholarship 2019-2020

Adam Akins – Hampton – Football

Theodore Ash – NC A&T – Baseball

Shante’ Bethea – Averett University

Jordan Burrough – Guilford College – Baseball

Xavier Byrd – Fayetteville State – Football

Chole Crane – Catawba – Golf

Justin Fleming – Winston Salem University – Football

Tony Graham – Drake – Football

Sterling Hairston – Campbell – Softball

Jonathan King – UNC-Charlotte – Football

Walter Kuhlenkamp – Claremont McKenna – Football

Sidney Pon – Belmont Abbey College – Softball

Keith Quick – UNC Pembroke – Football

Kennedi Simmons – Basketball – Winston Salem

Sierra Still – Carson Newman University – Volleyball

Ian Sweet – Barton – Baseball

Marcus Thompson – Fayetteville State – Football

James Brandon Wallace – East Tennessee State- Baseball

Isaiah Williams-Rhem – Wingate – Baseball

Josh Wilson – Wrestling – Campbell

Football Seniors:

Noah Greeson-GTCC

Mac Tobin- GTCC

Josh King-GTCC

EJ McCallister-Johnson C. Smith

Taj Raleigh-UNC-Charlotte

Christian Hargrave-NC A&T SU

Montrell Walker-St. Augustine’s

Jeremiah Foust-Fork Union Prep School

Marcus Patterson-St. Augustine

Finley Craig-GTCC

Tyrek Agoh-GTCC

Darious Travis-Scott-GTCC

David Cox-USMC

Boys Basketball:

Cody Fuller-East Carolina University

Benjamin Higgins-NC Central

Baseball:

Jaden Artis-Johnson and Wales

Ethan Hill-GTCC

Adrian Medina-GTCC

Boys Lacrosse:

Jackson Gaydon Guilford College, recruited for Cross Country and Track

Krandle Conner-East Carolina University

Joseph Lowes-UNC-Greensboro

Skyler Staley-joining the Navy

Sam Combs-GAP-GTCC

Boys Soccer:

Justin Rhyne-GTCC

Joel Sutton-NC State- Electrical Engineering

David Montes-undecided

Diego Cortes-Marimontes-NC A&T SU

Zeke Scrivner- Appalachian State

AJ Akue-ka-Undecided

Joshua Brown-GTCC

Noah Martin-Lenior Rhyne University-History

Kaleb Lambe-GTCC

Boys Tennis:

Graham Yates- The University of York(England)-Environmental Science

Wrestling:

Brooks Hunt-Undecided

Girls Golf:

Jenna Lothakoun- UNC-Charlotte

Men’s golf:

Ezekiel Scrivner-App State or Military

Girls Lacrosse:

Lane Garrison-GTCC

Girls Soccer:

Mia Terry-East Carolina University

Summer Underwood-GTCC

Taryn Keener-GTCC

Hailey Knight-UNC-Greensboro

Khari McLendon-UNC-Charlotte

Emily Leonard-UNC-Wilmington

Softball

Ila Seamans-Campbell University-nursing

Volleyball

Kyana Warner NC State-Animal Science

Cross Country and Track

Timothy Welch Naval Academy (waiting list) or UNCG

Yuri Brown NC A&T SU- Animal Science- 1890 Scholarship

Joshua King-East Carolina University

Lily-Jo Bridges-North Greenville University

Cheerleading:

Mya Ervin- UNC-Charlotte

Laila Jeffries- UNC-Charlotte

Kaitlyn Livingston- UNC-Charlotte

Hailey Sphar- UNC-Charlotte