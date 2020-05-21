Travis Shaw(Grimsley HS) receives offer to play in the 2022 Army All-American Bowl

The good news just keeps pouring in for the Grimsley Whirlies’ Class of 2022 defensive lineman Travis Shaw…

Today/Thursday Travis Shaw received an offer to play in the 2022 Army All-American Bowl…The game is usually played in early January, down in Texas….

Shaw is a rising junior, just finishing up his sophomore year of high school…Travis is listed at 6/5/320 these days…

The good news about Grimsley Whirlie Travis Shaw, as it flowed today on Twitter…..

