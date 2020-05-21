Travis Shaw(Grimsley HS) receives offer to play in the 2022 Army All-American Bowl
The good news just keeps pouring in for the Grimsley Whirlies’ Class of 2022 defensive lineman Travis Shaw…
Today/Thursday Travis Shaw received an offer to play in the 2022 Army All-American Bowl…The game is usually played in early January, down in Texas….
Shaw is a rising junior, just finishing up his sophomore year of high school…Travis is listed at 6/5/320 these days…
The good news about Grimsley Whirlie Travis Shaw, as it flowed today on Twitter…..
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.