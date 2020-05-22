Former Utah Jazz Coach and Chicago Bulls Player Jerry Sloan Gone at age 78

Former Utah Jazz coach and former Chicago Bulls basketball player Jerry Sloan has passed away, and Coach Sloan leaves us, at age 78…Cause of death for Jerry Sloan was Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia…

I agree with what Jeff Smith, the assistant boys basketball coach at Greensboro Day School, said over on Twitter:

Jeff Smith

@soxtitans

Longtime Jazz coach Jerry Sloan dies at age 78 – via

@ESPN

App…..Maybe the most underrated coach of my life in any sport. Loved the toughness of his teams.

That one word sums up Jerry Sloan well…TOUGH…Sloan was tough, very tough and he talked with almost a western/country accent, so I guess you say, that Jerry Sloan was “Country Tough”….

Statement from the Utah Jazz:

“Jerry Sloan will always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz. He will forever be a part of the Utah Jazz organization and we join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss,” the team said in a statement. “We are so thankful for what he accomplished here in Utah and the decades of dedication, loyalty and tenacity he brought to our franchise.

Like John Stockton and Karl Malone as players, Jerry Sloan epitomized the organization. He will be greatly missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Tammy, the entire Sloan family and all who knew and loved him.”