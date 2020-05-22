Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:Part of Today’s Senior Takeover/Senior Stampede coming from Eastern Guilford High School(Home of the EG Wildcats)

Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:Part of Today’s Senior Takeover/Senior Stampede coming from Eastern Guilford High School…..

We celebrate those EG Wildcats today, and we thank EG Athletic Director Randall Hackett for putting this list together for us…Congrats to all of the Eastern Guilford Wildcat Senior Athletes, as they have finished up their work at EG and they now head out to college, or into the military, or on to the business world….

The EG Athletics tradition runs deep and we always think back to other Wildcats, that have gone on before this year’s group of seniors…The Holt Brothers, The Youmans Brothers, the Robinson Brothers, there have been a bunch of key ‘Cats from the past…And this year’s Class of 2020 hopes to go where the others have gone…On to college, and then maybe on to the pros, you just never know…EG’s Torry Holt having earned his way into several football Hall of Fames, and this year’s seniors hoping to embark on a similar, if not remarkable career of their own…

Eastern Guilford has some very solid leaders on their campus, and we recognize in particular, Randall Hackett(Athletic Director), Lance Sockwell(Principal) and John Hughes(Assistant Principal)……

**********Here are the Eastern Wildcat Senior Athletes from the Class of 2020 and please join us, in Celebrating the Seniors….**********

Name of Athlete Sport or N/A if not playing a sport College or University Adams, Tevyan football Bethany College Benson, Elijah n/a East Carolina University Boone, Jelani n/a UNC Charlotte Boone, Nicholas n/a UNC Greensboro Braswell, Alysia n/a NC A&T State University Camp, Casandra n/a UNC Charlotte Caulder, Karley n/a GTCC Chang, Willy n/a UNC Greensboro Chrispin, Jahleel Football Johnson C Smith University Clapp, Mikaela n/a GTCC Clements, Layla n/a East Carolina University Clodfelter, Kayla n/a Woodbury University Crowe, Colby n/a Liberty University Dawkins, Elijah n/a GTCC Dillard, Aaliyah Cheerleading Belmont Abbey College Gillis, Isaiah n/a Winston Salem State University Gunnell, Cameron n/a North Carolina A&T Harris, Darian n/a UNC Charlotte Hewitt, Elijah n/a GTCC Hines, Gionna Howard, Logan n/a UNC Greensboro Johnson, Omarion Basketball William Peace University Jones, Madelyn n/a NC State University Lemu, Ifaa (STEM @A&T) n/a NC A&T State University Leon, Cristofer Loring, Michael n/a East Carolina University Mahoney, Avone Manning, Isaiah Wrestling University of Mount Olive Mark, Sydney n/a UNC Charlotte Matthews, Trinity McFarlane, Zoe n/a Western Carolina University McGuire, Robert (Matthew) n/a Join National Guard Mobley, D'Jay baseball GTCC Morrison, Destiny n/a NC Central University Murphy, Cassidy n/a Military Neal-Platt, Asanti n/a East Carolina University Nemchin, Brooke n/a GTCC Oakes, Za'Veon Football Fayetteville State University Pearson, Jordan n/a UNC Charlotte Pearson, Julia n/a UNC Wilmington Petty, Josephine (Layla) n/a North Carolina A & T Pinnix, Kamryn n/a UNC Greensboro Reed, Erin Cheerleading Averett University Royster, Anthony Track and Football St Augustine University Saley, Yusif Sendziak, Alyssa n/a GTCC Silva, Jordalie n/a GTCC Simmons, Majja n/a UNC Greensboro Smith, Alexis n/a UNC Greensboro Smith, Kaijuan Smitherman, Christian n/a Winston Salem State University Spencer, Dylan Basketball Belmont Abbey College Spencer, Erica n/a Winston Salem State University Stanley, Zackery n/a Alamance Community College Stokley, Zynaja n/a UNC Greensboro Tabiri, Cornelius n/a GTCC Tatum, Hunter n/a Alamance Community College Thomas, Tamera n/a GTCC Urquhart, Collin n/a Employment White, Tahri n/a Alamance Community College Whitsett, Joshua n/a North Carolina A & T Wiggins, Dariyon n/a GTCC Williams, Cameron n/a UNC Charlotte Willoughby, Jada n/a GTCC Wood, Ausha n/a North Carolina A & T

Here is a partial list for you of the sports the EG Wildcats played this past 2019-2020 school year…..

