Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:Today’s Senior Takeover/Senior Stampede coming in from Ragsdale High School(Home of the Tigers)
Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:Today’s Senior Takeover/Senior Stampede coming in from Ragsdale High School, in Jamestown…
Here come the Senior Athletes from Ragsdale High School, home to the Tigers, and we thank the Tigers’ Athletic Director Debbie Jones for putting together, and then sending in all of this information, on the RHS seniors….We wish every one of them the best, and the road to college next year/this coming Fall, is going to be a very busy one for the young men and young women from Lucy C. Ragsdale High School, in Jamestown…
Coach Jones doing a super job as the Ragsdale AD and we remember the time we spent this past year with senior girls basketball player Nyah Stallings…She was at the HAECO Tournament and we interviewed her back then, and that kid was chewing gum and looked like it might have been Gatorade Gum, and if so, that is a super throwback to the past…She is headed to Liberty University and I remember being on that campus in Lynchburg, VA when it was nothing but a barn, and that was back in 1977…Now that LU facility is a billion dollar campus…Go get them Nyah…Also spent some time with Alston Hooker, going to N.C. A&T for football and the smile on that kid’s face is enough to get you moving in the right direction…Devan Boykin, headed to and already at N.C. State for football, and Devan always had his game face on…Just a few thoughts on a few kids from the RHS fraternity….Now time to give them their due….
++++++++++Let the Ragsdale Tigers’ Senior Takeover/Senior Stampede begin and here the are Tigers and with them, come their plans for college/education and athletics in the future…++++++++++
(We progress in reverse order, going from the Spring Sports, then to the Winter Sports, and then back to the Fall Sports.)
********************Let the Senior Celebration begin for Ragsdale High School Athletics**********
2020 Spring Sports Seniors
Baseball
Archer, Ryan – Continue Education @ UNC-W
Blackmore, Eli – Continue Education @ GTCC
James, Carson – Continue Education @ GTCC
Martinez, Derek – Playing Baseball @ NC A&T University
Patterson, Adam – Continue Education @ UNC-W
Pritchett, Luke – Playing Baseball @ Barton College Women’s Softball
Allison, Mackenzie – Playing Softball @ Belmont Abbey College
Edwards, Erica – Playing Softball @ Greensboro College
Men’s Golf
No seniors
Men’s Lacrosse
Davis, Blake – Continue Education @ NC State
Eurry, Justaphon – Full Time Employment
Fraser, Solomon – Continue Education @ GTCC
Gipp, Michael – Continue Education @ Western Carolina
Lacivita, Luke – Continue Education @ GTCC
Potter, Michael – Undecided
Tobin, Connor – Continue Education @ GTCC
Williams, Billy – Will Serve in the United States Army Women’s Lacrosse
Dyce, Madeyson – Continue Education @ GTCC
Hiess, Kelly – Continue Education @ GTCC
Hunter, Savannah – Undecided
MacKenzie, Ashton – Continue Education @ Salem College
Moses, Hannah – Undecided
Nosal, Abigail – Continue Education @ App State University
Men’s Tennis
Goodman, Evan – Continue Education @ UNC
O’Neal, Sean – Continue Education @ App State University
Women’s Soccer
Geiselhart, Ellie – Continue Education @ UNC
Geiselhart, Tess- Continue Education @ UNC
Paul, Dana – Continue Education @ Wingate College
Totty, Madison – Continue Education @ UNC-C
Stotler, Mackenzie – Continue Education @ UNC-G
Men’s Track
Freeman, Kenneth –
Gainey, Wesley – Continue Education @ GTCC
Marston, Matthew – Continue Education @ GTCC
McLeod, Earnest – Track & Field @ NC A&T University
Misenheimer, Wesley – Continue Education and will walk on the football team @ NC A&T University
Norfleet, Nigel – Continue Education @ UNC-C
Valdes, Kevin – Continue Education @ GTCC
Ward, Chandler – Will be on Track & Field Team @ UNC-C
Ulrich, Thomas – Continue Education @ UNC-C
Women’s Track
Ellison, Ce’Niyah
Hardy, Cheyenne – Continue Education @ NC Central
Irby-Shabazz, Amirah – Continue Education @ App State University & Join the Coast Guards
Moore, Deonna – Continue Education @ NC Central
Palmore, Aijah – Playing Basketball @ St. Andrews University
Williams, DaNaiyzha – Continue Education@ NC A&T University
Ragsdale Athletics
2019-2020 Winter Sports Seniors
Women’s Basketball
Byrd, Megan – Continuing Education @ UNC-Greensboro
Palmore, Aijah – Playing Basketball @ St. Andrews University
Stallings, Nyah – Playing Basketball @ Liberty University
Men’s Basketball
Atwater, Morgan – Undecided
Freeman, Kenneth – Undecided
Jones, Jordan – Undecided
Price, Jaedon – Continue Education @ GTCC
Wrestling
Cates, Donald – Will Wrestle @ NC State University
Cook, Dustin – Undecided
Diaz, Carlos – Continue Education @ UNC-G
Gipp, Michael – Continue Education @ Western Carolina
Smith, Ahmad – Will Wrestle @ Mt. Olive College
Smith, Logan – Undecided
Strickland, Kollin – Continue Education @ GTCC
Men’s Indoor Track
Gainey, Wesley – Continue Education @ GTCC
Marston, Matthew – Continue Education @ GTCC
McLeod, Earnest – Track & Field @ University NC A&T
Misenheimer, Wesley – Continue Education and will walk on the football team @ NC A&T University
Norfleet, Nigel- Continue Education @ UNC-Charlotte
Valdes, Kevin – Continue Education @ GTCC
Ward, Chandler – Pole Vault Track & Field @ UNC-Charlotte Women’s Indoor Track
Hardy, Cheyenne – Continue Education @ NC Central
Moore, Deonna – Continue Education @ NC Central
Phanomchon, Gina – Continue Education @ Wake Forest
Pradhan, Yogita – Continue Education @ UNC-C
Women’s Swimming
Larrick, Abby – attending the University of the Nations in Hawai’i with Youth with a Mission
Palmer, Kaitlyn – Continue Education @ UNC-C
Peoples, Aubrey – Continue Education @ Western Carolina
Vicard, Emiliana – Continue Education @ UNC-G
Men’s Swimming
Tobin, Connor – Continue Education @ GTCC
Ulrich, Thomas – Continue Education @ UNC-C
Wright, Sean – Undecided
Ragsdale Athletics
2019-2020 Fall Sports Seniors
Football
Austin, Kemonte – Continue Education @ NC A&T State Univ.
Batts, Michael – Continue Education @ NC A&T State Univ.
Boykin, Devan – Football @ NC State University
Burnett, Christopher – Continue Education @ Averitt College
Choudani, Anane – Continue Education @ GTCC
Gipp, Michael – Continue Education @ Western Carolina
Hooker, Alston – Football @ NC A&T State Univ.
Leslie, Graham – Continue Education @ NC Central Univ.
McLeod, Earnest – Track & Field @ NC A&T State Univ.
Misenheimer, Wesley – Continue Education and will walk on the football team @ NC A&T State Univ.
Muldowney, Josiah – Continue Education @ Methodist College
Norfleet, Niget – Continue Education @ UNC-C
Patterson, Adam – Continue Education @ UNC-W
Strapp, Brendan – Continue Education @ GTCC
Taylor, Zaymen – Continue Education @ NC A&T State Univ.
Vo, Evan – Continue Education @ GTCC
Wright, Sean – Continue Education @ GTCC
Young, Camden – Football Walk on @ NC Central Univ.
Men’s Soccer
Brooks, Raymond – Soccer @ Mars Hill University
Brown, Jerry – Continue Education @ GTCC
Choudani, Adnane
Cota, Xander – Continue Education @ GTCC
Lopez, Issac – N/A
Le, Benson – Continue Education @ UNC
Le Eric – Continue Education @ UNC
McGill, Ian – Soccer @ UNC-Ashville
Rasbury-Suitte, Brynen -Soccer @ Richmond International Academic & Soccer Academy in Leeds, West Yorkshire England at Beckett University.
Tobin, Connor – Continue Education @ GTCC
Vestal, Connor – Continue his Education @ NC State University
Yahi, Amine – N/A
Women’s Golf
Isaacson, Caroline – Continue Education @ App State University
Women’s Tennis
Auth, Alexandrine – Continue Education @ UNC-C
Dennehy, Kelly – Continue Education @ UNC-W
Kiandost, Tala – Continue Education @ University of Geneva in Switzerland
Mott, Cameron – Continue Education @ UNC-G
Ramsey, Ellie – Continue Education @ UNC-W
Volleyball
Ellison, Ce’Niyah – Continue Education @ UNC
Nelson, Aniya – Continue Education @ UNC-G
Palmer, Kaitlyn – Continue Education @ UNC-C
Spradlin, Heather – Continue Education @ UNC-G
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.