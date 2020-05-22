Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:Today’s Senior Takeover/Senior Stampede coming in from Ragsdale High School(Home of the Tigers)

Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:Today’s Senior Takeover/Senior Stampede coming in from Ragsdale High School, in Jamestown…

Here come the Senior Athletes from Ragsdale High School, home to the Tigers, and we thank the Tigers’ Athletic Director Debbie Jones for putting together, and then sending in all of this information, on the RHS seniors….We wish every one of them the best, and the road to college next year/this coming Fall, is going to be a very busy one for the young men and young women from Lucy C. Ragsdale High School, in Jamestown…

Coach Jones doing a super job as the Ragsdale AD and we remember the time we spent this past year with senior girls basketball player Nyah Stallings…She was at the HAECO Tournament and we interviewed her back then, and that kid was chewing gum and looked like it might have been Gatorade Gum, and if so, that is a super throwback to the past…She is headed to Liberty University and I remember being on that campus in Lynchburg, VA when it was nothing but a barn, and that was back in 1977…Now that LU facility is a billion dollar campus…Go get them Nyah…Also spent some time with Alston Hooker, going to N.C. A&T for football and the smile on that kid’s face is enough to get you moving in the right direction…Devan Boykin, headed to and already at N.C. State for football, and Devan always had his game face on…Just a few thoughts on a few kids from the RHS fraternity….Now time to give them their due….

++++++++++Let the Ragsdale Tigers’ Senior Takeover/Senior Stampede begin and here the are Tigers and with them, come their plans for college/education and athletics in the future…++++++++++

(We progress in reverse order, going from the Spring Sports, then to the Winter Sports, and then back to the Fall Sports.)

********************Let the Senior Celebration begin for Ragsdale High School Athletics**********

2020 Spring Sports Seniors

Baseball

Archer, Ryan – Continue Education @ UNC-W

Blackmore, Eli – Continue Education @ GTCC

James, Carson – Continue Education @ GTCC

Martinez, Derek – Playing Baseball @ NC A&T University

Patterson, Adam – Continue Education @ UNC-W

Pritchett, Luke – Playing Baseball @ Barton College Women’s Softball

Allison, Mackenzie – Playing Softball @ Belmont Abbey College

Edwards, Erica – Playing Softball @ Greensboro College

Men’s Golf

No seniors

Men’s Lacrosse

Davis, Blake – Continue Education @ NC State

Eurry, Justaphon – Full Time Employment

Fraser, Solomon – Continue Education @ GTCC

Gipp, Michael – Continue Education @ Western Carolina

Lacivita, Luke – Continue Education @ GTCC

Potter, Michael – Undecided

Tobin, Connor – Continue Education @ GTCC

Williams, Billy – Will Serve in the United States Army Women’s Lacrosse

Dyce, Madeyson – Continue Education @ GTCC

Hiess, Kelly – Continue Education @ GTCC

Hunter, Savannah – Undecided

MacKenzie, Ashton – Continue Education @ Salem College

Moses, Hannah – Undecided

Nosal, Abigail – Continue Education @ App State University

Men’s Tennis

Goodman, Evan – Continue Education @ UNC

O’Neal, Sean – Continue Education @ App State University

Women’s Soccer

Geiselhart, Ellie – Continue Education @ UNC

Geiselhart, Tess- Continue Education @ UNC

Paul, Dana – Continue Education @ Wingate College

Totty, Madison – Continue Education @ UNC-C

Stotler, Mackenzie – Continue Education @ UNC-G

Men’s Track

Freeman, Kenneth –

Gainey, Wesley – Continue Education @ GTCC

Marston, Matthew – Continue Education @ GTCC

McLeod, Earnest – Track & Field @ NC A&T University

Misenheimer, Wesley – Continue Education and will walk on the football team @ NC A&T University

Norfleet, Nigel – Continue Education @ UNC-C

Valdes, Kevin – Continue Education @ GTCC

Ward, Chandler – Will be on Track & Field Team @ UNC-C

Ulrich, Thomas – Continue Education @ UNC-C

Women’s Track

Ellison, Ce’Niyah

Hardy, Cheyenne – Continue Education @ NC Central

Irby-Shabazz, Amirah – Continue Education @ App State University & Join the Coast Guards

Moore, Deonna – Continue Education @ NC Central

Palmore, Aijah – Playing Basketball @ St. Andrews University

Williams, DaNaiyzha – Continue Education@ NC A&T University

2019-2020 Winter Sports Seniors

Women’s Basketball

Byrd, Megan – Continuing Education @ UNC-Greensboro

Palmore, Aijah – Playing Basketball @ St. Andrews University

Stallings, Nyah – Playing Basketball @ Liberty University

Men’s Basketball

Atwater, Morgan – Undecided

Freeman, Kenneth – Undecided

Jones, Jordan – Undecided

Price, Jaedon – Continue Education @ GTCC

Wrestling

Cates, Donald – Will Wrestle @ NC State University

Cook, Dustin – Undecided

Diaz, Carlos – Continue Education @ UNC-G

Gipp, Michael – Continue Education @ Western Carolina

Smith, Ahmad – Will Wrestle @ Mt. Olive College

Smith, Logan – Undecided

Strickland, Kollin – Continue Education @ GTCC

Men’s Indoor Track

Gainey, Wesley – Continue Education @ GTCC

Marston, Matthew – Continue Education @ GTCC

McLeod, Earnest – Track & Field @ University NC A&T

Misenheimer, Wesley – Continue Education and will walk on the football team @ NC A&T University

Norfleet, Nigel- Continue Education @ UNC-Charlotte

Valdes, Kevin – Continue Education @ GTCC

Ward, Chandler – Pole Vault Track & Field @ UNC-Charlotte Women’s Indoor Track

Hardy, Cheyenne – Continue Education @ NC Central

Moore, Deonna – Continue Education @ NC Central

Phanomchon, Gina – Continue Education @ Wake Forest

Pradhan, Yogita – Continue Education @ UNC-C

Women’s Swimming

Larrick, Abby – attending the University of the Nations in Hawai’i with Youth with a Mission

Palmer, Kaitlyn – Continue Education @ UNC-C

Peoples, Aubrey – Continue Education @ Western Carolina

Vicard, Emiliana – Continue Education @ UNC-G

Men’s Swimming

Tobin, Connor – Continue Education @ GTCC

Ulrich, Thomas – Continue Education @ UNC-C

Wright, Sean – Undecided

2019-2020 Fall Sports Seniors

Football

Austin, Kemonte – Continue Education @ NC A&T State Univ.

Batts, Michael – Continue Education @ NC A&T State Univ.

Boykin, Devan – Football @ NC State University

Burnett, Christopher – Continue Education @ Averitt College

Choudani, Anane – Continue Education @ GTCC

Gipp, Michael – Continue Education @ Western Carolina

Hooker, Alston – Football @ NC A&T State Univ.

Leslie, Graham – Continue Education @ NC Central Univ.

McLeod, Earnest – Track & Field @ NC A&T State Univ.

Misenheimer, Wesley – Continue Education and will walk on the football team @ NC A&T State Univ.

Muldowney, Josiah – Continue Education @ Methodist College

Norfleet, Niget – Continue Education @ UNC-C

Patterson, Adam – Continue Education @ UNC-W

Strapp, Brendan – Continue Education @ GTCC

Taylor, Zaymen – Continue Education @ NC A&T State Univ.

Vo, Evan – Continue Education @ GTCC

Wright, Sean – Continue Education @ GTCC

Young, Camden – Football Walk on @ NC Central Univ.

Men’s Soccer

Brooks, Raymond – Soccer @ Mars Hill University

Brown, Jerry – Continue Education @ GTCC

Choudani, Adnane

Cota, Xander – Continue Education @ GTCC

Lopez, Issac – N/A

Le, Benson – Continue Education @ UNC

Le Eric – Continue Education @ UNC

McGill, Ian – Soccer @ UNC-Ashville

Rasbury-Suitte, Brynen -Soccer @ Richmond International Academic & Soccer Academy in Leeds, West Yorkshire England at Beckett University.

Tobin, Connor – Continue Education @ GTCC

Vestal, Connor – Continue his Education @ NC State University

Yahi, Amine – N/A

Women’s Golf

Isaacson, Caroline – Continue Education @ App State University

Women’s Tennis

Auth, Alexandrine – Continue Education @ UNC-C

Dennehy, Kelly – Continue Education @ UNC-W

Kiandost, Tala – Continue Education @ University of Geneva in Switzerland

Mott, Cameron – Continue Education @ UNC-G

Ramsey, Ellie – Continue Education @ UNC-W

Volleyball

Ellison, Ce’Niyah – Continue Education @ UNC

Nelson, Aniya – Continue Education @ UNC-G

Palmer, Kaitlyn – Continue Education @ UNC-C

Spradlin, Heather – Continue Education @ UNC-G