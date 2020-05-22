The Morning Run:This Week has been more about ‘Raining’ than it has been about “Running”!!!

Got it done, “The Morning Run” for a Friday, but it was one of the few days this week, where there was a workout, without rain….

This week has been all about the rain, and I was able to sneak in the exercise workouts every day this week, but it was like work in the workout, around the masses of rain…

Wednesday and Thursday were the toughest days to still get in the exercise workouts, but sometimes an umbrella can work wonders, when you still want to get that workout in…Also if you watch the rain patterns you can often catch a break, where it stops raining for say 30 minutes or so, but you better get it done, and if you run, you better run quick/fast, or you might be running home in the rain…

The Friday Morning Run, also known by now as, “The Morning Run”, was done without any raindrops, but ole’ brother humidity made his presence known this morning…

But as we turn back the pages of this week, let’s give Mr. Rain the credit that he is due, as we come through with some ‘rain tribute tunes’ today..

I bet I wasn’t the only person humming this tune this week, as B.J. Thomas takes us back with “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head”…

Click Below, for Mr. Thomas and the video show, from YouTube…



Sometimes it is raining so much, you can’t tell the difference between “Fire and Rain”, but James Taylor has the reasoning for us, as he breaks down how he has seen both “Fire and Rain”, and Taylor lived to tell the difference…

Click On below, for JT…



So it is raining here all week long, but they tell us it never rains in Southern California…Now who came up with that idea??? Well, Albert Hammond may not be the guy who discovered the theory, but he sure is singing all about the lack of rain in SoCal, and here he is to give us the details…Albert Hammond, with seems “It Never Rains In Southern California”…

Click Below for our West Coast Weatherman, Albert Hammond…



We had quite of bit of rain during the day this week, but we saw our fare share of rain at night too….Not sure if you like your rain better during the day or the night, but back in his day, Eddie Rabbit loved his rain at night, and he wasn’t afraid to tell the people about how much he “Loved A Rainy Night”….Here is Mr. Rabbit, with his rendition of, “I Love A Rainy Night”…Eddie Rabbit on the run, with his song about those rainy nights…

Click Below, and no need to adjust the Rabbit Ears, Eddie Rabbit has this song right where you need it to be….

“I Love A Rainy Night”, and here’s Mr. Rabbit, ready to jump right into this tune…



Our spiritual song of the week is Pourin’ Rain by MitchelJon…This is one heck of a deep-rooted spiritual song, as MitchelJon belts out, “What I Wouldn’t Give To See Some Pourin’ Rain”…Almost a Blues Tune, here and just great feelings in this song…

Check it out when you Click On Below…Quite the deep tune for these times we have seen this week, with the “Pourin’ Rain”…

