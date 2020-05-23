Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:For our Next Senior Takeover/Senior Stampede we bring in Northeast Guilford High School(Home of the Rams)

***********This spotlight NEG post brought to you by Tim Rich at Sprikle Oil #1, 2918 East Market Street, and by Chris Rich at Sprinkle Oil #2, 1400 West Gate City Blvd…These are the top oil change stops in town, and Tim Rich is a Northeast Guilford graduate…..Thanks to Chris and Tim….**********

We are celebrating our Guilford County senior athletes and we are looking to bring in all of the senior athletes from the county high schools and give them a good sendoff, and we do that with our Senior Take Over/Senior Stampede…Today we recognize the Northeast Guilford Rams, from out on Hicone Road, in McLeansville, N.C. We have all of the senior athletes from NEG on board, and we thank NEG Athletic Director Cherri Sharp for sending us the info, on the Ram senior athletes….

We see Zeke Nicholson, Jaydon Hall and Steven Friel being represented as among the Three-Sport Athletes at NEG, and there may be more…If we overlooked anyone else in the category, our apologies, right here-right now….But it is great to see all of the NEG seniors, who will be graduating and some of the athletes will headed on to college, to play their sport in college, and we have those listed for you…If we find others on the way to college, we will be adding those to the list…

For now it is time to Celebrate these NEG Seniors and what better way to do it, than with a nice tune from YouTube, and I have been using a lot of these in our posts lately, and this one really fits the occasion….It is time to Celebrate Graduation for the Northeast Guilford Rams and what better to that, than to bring on Kool and the Gang, and their brass band, maybe the best in the land, let the Celebration Begin, with Celebration…..

This tune has been viewed on YouTube over 34 million times and this might bring back some good memories for the Rams, when they were winning those football games with Coach Chris Suggs screaming on the sidelines in the JV and Varsity games, and Coach Polk pushing her girls basketball team, just like Coach Hunter and his work with the boys, and who can forget Coach Brad White and his dedication to the NEG Rams Varsity baseball team….Plenty of outstanding coaches, teachers, leaders and AD Sharp at NEG, and now let’s get that Celebration Going On….

Click On Below to get it all rolling and the seniors are ready to roll out of the NEG parking lot on Hicone Road, now that they have their caps and gowns….CONGRATS NEG SENIORS….

(My last post of the day, so I dropped in a few more lines in closing out today’s work, as we hit the 12:45 mark for Saturday morning…Have a great one, and be sure to Celebrate with the NEG Seniors.)

BTW/By the Way, here’s our tune, and here’s our NEG Seniors…..



Senior Athletes 2019-2020

Cheer Men's Basketball Baseball Childress Cincere Nicholson Zeke Arreola Isaiah Diggs Infiniti Donnell Cody Barham Grayson Harris Kamaria Guinyard Traevon Brown Jaylen Miller Cailee Hall Jaydon Donnell Cody undecided Moore Jahkeira Herbin Tyric Wilson Justin Wray Seniah Football Women's Basketball Softball Butler-Garner Joshua Pearley Asia Bradner Keshante Friel Steven Carter Nadia Foster Delaney Hairston Anthony Seay Makayla Hatfield Janaya Hall Jaydon Johnson C. Smith Seay Makayla Hughes Thaddeus Shaver Natalie James Chantz Monyan Eddie Nicholson Ezekiel Averett Women's Soccer Shavis Tariq Davis Abigail Thompson Jaikel Fischlein Breanna Wilson Justin Sosa Cinthya Men's Soccer Men's Tennis Barham Grayson Davis Steph'an Breeland John Friel Steven Brown Jaylen Guinyard Traevon Cil Bless Kpako Niioye Friel Steven Monyan Eddie Garcia Jacob Williams Motief Hernandez Abraham Kpakpo Niioye Track Williams Motief Clark Christopher Hairston Anthony Women's Tennis Hall Jaydon Davis Abigail Hall Jaymar Drumwright Victory Howard Christopher Fischlien Breanna Nicholson Zeke Khan Amber Macy Kaitlyn Perdue Lauren Sanchez Katherine Whitaker Janai Volleyball Hatfield Janaya Morman MaQuayla Pearly Asia Seay Makayla Shaver Natalie