Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:For our Next Senior Takeover/Senior Stampede we bring in Northeast Guilford High School(Home of the Rams)

Posted by Andy Durham on May 23, 2020 at 12:53 am under High School, Video | Be the First to Comment

***********This spotlight NEG post brought to you by Tim Rich at Sprikle Oil #1, 2918 East Market Street, and by Chris Rich at Sprinkle Oil #2, 1400 West Gate City Blvd…These are the top oil change stops in town, and Tim Rich is a Northeast Guilford graduate…..Thanks to Chris and Tim….**********

We are celebrating our Guilford County senior athletes and we are looking to bring in all of the senior athletes from the county high schools and give them a good sendoff, and we do that with our Senior Take Over/Senior Stampede…Today we recognize the Northeast Guilford Rams, from out on Hicone Road, in McLeansville, N.C. We have all of the senior athletes from NEG on board, and we thank NEG Athletic Director Cherri Sharp for sending us the info, on the Ram senior athletes….

We see Zeke Nicholson, Jaydon Hall and Steven Friel being represented as among the Three-Sport Athletes at NEG, and there may be more…If we overlooked anyone else in the category, our apologies, right here-right now….But it is great to see all of the NEG seniors, who will be graduating and some of the athletes will headed on to college, to play their sport in college, and we have those listed for you…If we find others on the way to college, we will be adding those to the list…

For now it is time to Celebrate these NEG Seniors and what better way to do it, than with a nice tune from YouTube, and I have been using a lot of these in our posts lately, and this one really fits the occasion….It is time to Celebrate Graduation for the Northeast Guilford Rams and what better to that, than to bring on Kool and the Gang, and their brass band, maybe the best in the land, let the Celebration Begin, with Celebration…..

This tune has been viewed on YouTube over 34 million times and this might bring back some good memories for the Rams, when they were winning those football games with Coach Chris Suggs screaming on the sidelines in the JV and Varsity games, and Coach Polk pushing her girls basketball team, just like Coach Hunter and his work with the boys, and who can forget Coach Brad White and his dedication to the NEG Rams Varsity baseball team….Plenty of outstanding coaches, teachers, leaders and AD Sharp at NEG, and now let’s get that Celebration Going On….

Click On Below to get it all rolling and the seniors are ready to roll out of the NEG parking lot on Hicone Road, now that they have their caps and gowns….CONGRATS NEG SENIORS….

(My last post of the day, so I dropped in a few more lines in closing out today’s work, as we hit the 12:45 mark for Saturday morning…Have a great one, and be sure to Celebrate with the NEG Seniors.)

BTW/By the Way, here’s our tune, and here’s our NEG Seniors…..

Senior Athletes 2019-2020

 								
Cheer			        Men's Basketball		Baseball		
Childress Cincere		Nicholson Zeke		        Arreola	Isaiah	
Diggs Infiniti		        Donnell	Cody		        Barham	Grayson	
Harris Kamaria		        Guinyard Traevon		Brown	Jaylen	
Miller Cailee		        Hall Jaydon		        Donnell	Cody	undecided
Moore Jahkeira		        Herbin Tyric		        Wilson	Justin	
Wray Seniah							
								
Football			Women's Basketball		Softball		
Butler-Garner Joshua		Pearley	Asia		        Bradner	Keshante	
Friel	Steven		        Carter	Nadia		        Foster	Delaney	
Hairston Anthony		Seay	Makayla		        Hatfield Janaya	
Hall Jaydon  Johnson C. Smith				        Seay Makayla	
Hughes Thaddeus					                Shaver	Natalie	
James Chantz							
Monyan Eddie							
Nicholson Ezekiel Averett				        Women's Soccer		
Shavis	Tariq					                Davis Abigail	
Thompson Jaikel					                Fischlein Breanna	
Wilson	Justin					                Sosa Cinthya	
								
Men's Soccer						        Men's Tennis		
Barham	Grayson					                Davis Steph'an	
Breeland John					                Friel Steven	
Brown Jaylen					                Guinyard Traevon	
Cil Bless					                Kpako Niioye	
Friel Steven					                Monyan Eddie	
Garcia Jacob					                Williams Motief	
Hernandez Abraham							
Kpakpo Niioye					                Track		
Williams Motief					                Clark	Christopher	
						                Hairston Anthony	
Women's Tennis						        Hall Jaydon	
Davis Abigail					                Hall Jaymar	
Drumwright Victory					        Howard Christopher	
Fischlien Breanna					        Nicholson Zeke	
Khan Amber							
Macy Kaitlyn							
Perdue Lauren							
Sanchez	Katherine							
Whitaker Janai							
								
Volleyball								
Hatfield Janaya							
Morman MaQuayla							
Pearly Asia							
Seay Makayla							
Shaver Natalie

Tags: , , , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top