Statement from the NCHSAA on High School Sports Moving Forward

Statement from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association/NCHSAA:

As stated by the governor, we have been in communication with the Department of Health and Human Services concerning next steps for a return to athletic activities across the state.

Since we have not yet had an opportunity to discuss the guidelines mentioned by the Governor and Dr. Cohen with a broader audience in our membership, we will spend the next several days discussing options, opportunities and best practices for resuming activity with our board of directors and sports medicine advisory committee, in addition to other stakeholder groups such as principals, athletic director, coaches groups, etc.

These conversations will help us determine a more specific and detailed path forward.

Here is just one of many thoughts, coming in from Twitter:

Brett Hickman

@coachhick

NC HS Football Coaches need to unite on this….If @NC_Governor allows college football to be played ….then you better allow high school football to be played. Please don’t give me the colleges can test argument. I coached at Gardner-Webb (a college football program in NC)…..