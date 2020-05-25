Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:Our Next Senior Takeover/Senior Stampede goes to Western Guilford High School(Home of the Hornets)

We are celebrating our Guilford County senior athletes, and we are looking to bring in all of the senior athletes from the county high schools and give them a good sendoff, and we do that with our Senior Take Over/Senior Stampede…

Today we begin our recognition of the Western Guilford Hornets, out on Friendway Drive, just off of West Friendly Avenue, on the west side of town…Some say the West side is the Best side of town, and that often comes from the eyes of the beholder….

We have senior athletes from Western Guilford and have our current list and we expect to be seeing more of these Senior Hornets and we plan on adding to our list…Today, we just want you to get a taste of what this Western Guilford Hornet list is looking like, since it is a quiet Memorial Day Weekend and you need some new content to study, while we are waiting for more of the action to pick back up again, later in this week…

We need to thank Western Guilford Athletic Director Chris Causey, for sending us the info to get this list of his Senior Athletes started, and we also thank the WG coaches that have already sent their information our way…Great to get this good news on the WG Celebrating Senior Athletes and we are going to be looking for more to add to this list…

(We are still building the list.)

We saw lot of the Hornet football players over the past few seasons, and we were there for a lot of the Hornet baseball games with Coach Wood leading the way…Made it to several Hornet hoops contests(Coach Harris and company) and even took in a WG wrestling match at Grimsley this past season, with Coach Melton at the Hornets’ Wrestling helm…We heard from Coach Jim Beck when these list of athletes were coming in, and we hadn’t heard from him since his days back at Oak Ridge…And yes, lest we forget, Tori Fury helped us with the baseball team roster and that got these list of Senior Athletes rolling…

Mr. Pete Kashubara is the outstanding leader of the Western Guilford High School, and as the principal, he works with Coach/AD Causey, to keep the Hornets challenged and hard-working on the fields and in the classroom…

Here is what Mr. Kashubara is playing in his office right now, as he looks back at his Class of 2020 senior students….

Click On and you can begin to call out all of the Hornets’ names and like we said above, we will be adding more Hornets names and colleges in here, as we get them this week…

CLICK ON



As soon as the Pomp and Circumstance tune is complete, I’m sure the graduating Seniors will to begin the Celebration and this song will take them into the Celebratory Mood…It is time to play “Celebration”, from Kool and the Gang….

Click On below and this is your video…



*********And to get to the real meat and potatoes, here are the Hornet Seniors and where many of them will be going to college…We have some listed, and we will be adding their colleges, as they come in…For right now, here are your Hornet Seniors….**********

Baseball

Nick Allred – GTCC

Robbie Boyd – Appalachian State University

Caleb Carden – Barton College (will play baseball)

Nathan Fury – Greensboro College (will play baseball)

Trevor Glisson – Wake Technical College (will play baseball)

Cooper Speight – Appalachian State University

Football and Boys Basketball

Keyun Mccullough is going to play football at St. Andrews

Women’s Tennis

Jordanne Arace – University of California at Irvine

Natalie Cortes – University of North Carolina at Greensboro

Adlisa Kalac – University of North Carolina at Greensboro

Macy Morgan – North Carolina Central University

Sarah Torres – North Carolina State University (manager)

Kasanna Veth – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Men’s Lacrosse

Collin Henry US Marine Corps

Bin-Adama Nikossi Guilford Technical Community College

James Holmes Greensboro College

Julian Long University of NC at Greensboro

Women’s Lacrosse

Pixie Hocker-Appalachian State

Sarah Hunt Furman

Aniecan Ofum

Lundyn Gray Harris

Oriana McIntosh

Niya Commodore

Women’s Soccer

Jenna Staton-Appalachian State

Nina Haviland-Appalachian State

Men’s Soccer

Dean Renic-Appalachian State

Osman Mustafic-UNC Chapel Hill

Yassine Wahbi-Appalachian State

Richard Hughes-Delayed Entry US Marine Corps

Anthony Bermudez-Melchor-Undecided (will play soccer)

Oscar Rivas-GTCC

Riley Griffin-UNC Charlotte

Rob Kobrin-NC State

Arbnor Sejdiu-Undecided

Abdul Mohamed-Undecided

Gavin Blakeney-Brigham Young

Jonah Smith-Appalachian State

Boys Track & Field

Simon Balauro – Randolph County Community College

Mamadou Demba – North Carolina Central University (will run Track – walk on)

Keyshaun Jackson – Deciding between 2 schools (will run Track)

Corey Ritter – North Carolina Central University (will run Track – walk on)

Christian Youngdahl – UNC Greensboro

Girls Track & Field

Harriet Ahu-Darkwah – UNC Charlotte

Briauna Catoe – UNC Charlotte

Sydney Clemens – Coastal Carolina (will run Track)

Amber Featherson – Decision coming soon (will run Track)

Katie Gilliland – UNC Wilmington

Makayla Watkins – Decision coming soon (will run Track)

Kailee Wright – Fayetteville State University

Wrestling

Trey Swiggett- Kings University in Bristol Tenn

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

More Hornet Senior Athletes from more of the WG Hornets sports teams….

Football

Javon McCain

Robbie Boyd

Dante Bovian

Jalen Williams

Kevin Boele

Semaj Staton

Ibrihim Hassan

Caleb Carden

Elysha Lockett

Julian Gomez

Patrick Sullivan

Boys Tennis

Brad Henley

Girls Basketball

Orianna Mcintosh

Kailee Wright

Jemoni Carter

Softball

Brooklyn Watlington

Jasmine Franco

Samaya Edmunson

Deanna Melvin

Volleyball

Hannah Nguyen

Lydia Thomas

Megan Mccraw

Jasmine Franco

Lauren Le’gette

Sydney Lash