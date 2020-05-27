K.J. Langley(Southwest Guilford HS/Greensboro College) named Boys Assistant Basketball Coach at Thomasville HS

Fresh off the hardwoods and the Greensboro College 2019-2020 basketball season, K.J. Langley has been named an assistant basketball coach, at Thomasville High School….

The Thomasville Bulldogs, under head coach Antonio Threadgill, were (16-10)/(11-7) this past season…

Good to see K.J. Langley picking up a solid job like this one, right out of college….

Best of Luck to K.J. on his new gig/job, and others are weighing in on the oldest son of Keyford Langley joining the basketball crew, at Thomasville High School…..

Shout out to my guy KJ Langley @SelfMade_hooper for coming to join the Thomasville Basketball staff we are really excited to be working with you this up coming season! What a blessing! #BulldogNation #Blessed #Excited pic.twitter.com/gcvC4kJaJQ — Antonio Threadgill (@CoachThread) May 27, 2020