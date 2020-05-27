Luke Jenkins(Grimsley HS) declares he’s UNCG-bound for Baseball

Rising senior baseball and basketball player Luke Jenkins, from Grimsley High School, has declared his intentions for college, and Luke Jenkins is college-bound for Baseball, at UNCG…

Luke Jenkins will be a UNCG Spartan and here is his announcement today from Twitter….Luke Jenkins, OF, SS, 2B for the Grimsley Whirlies and his best position might just be in center field…Who knows, we might get a chance to see Luke Jenkins on the football field for the Grimsley Whirlies this upcoming Fall season…You just never know, stranger things have happened..

Again, here is the word from Luke Jenkins on Twitter….

Pumped to be a part of UNCG baseball for my college career! #gospartans pic.twitter.com/Ahfidx2ojF — luke jenkins (@luke53764745) May 27, 2020