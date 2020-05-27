Making it Official:Kellen Parrish named Boys Basketball Coach at Northern Guilford High School
Kellen Parrish has been officially named the Head Men’s Basketball coach at Northern Guilford High School…..
(This official announcement was delayed due to the COVID-19/Coronavirus outbreak/Pandemic.)
Kellen Parrish had been serving as the interim coach for the NG Nighthawks, following the retirement of Northern Guilford long-time coach, Bill Chambers…
The Northern Guilford boys basketball team finished at (16-10) overall and (12-2) in the conference this past season, under the direction of Coach Kellen Parrish….Northern Guilford was the Mid-State 3-A/2-A Conference Champion for 2019-2020, with Coach Parris at the helm….
from the Athletics Staff at Northern Guilford High School, led by Athletic Director Brian Thomas:
Congratulations to Kellen for an outstanding season. Nighthawk Nation is proud of you.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.