MaxPreps.com has North Carolina’s Top 20 Most Dominant High School Football Programs of the Last Decade:Northern Guilford, Page, Dudley, East Forsyth and Reidsville locals listed

From Guilford County you'll find/see Northern Guilford HS at #7, Page HS at #13 and Dudley HS at #16….Locally East Forsyth and Reidsville also have made their way to the Dominant Top 20…

Here's the MaxPreps method to their madness in how they came up with the Points System that ranks the teams, 1-20…

MaxPreps Methodology includes:

• Top 25 finishes in the MaxPreps state computer rankings (25 points awarded to the No. 1 team, 24 for No. 2 and so on).

• Top 25 finishes in the MaxPreps national computer rankings (50 points for No. 1, 49 for No. 2 and so on).

• State championships (20 points).

• State championship game appearances (10 points).

1. Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte) (304)

State championships: 2015 (4A), 2017 (3A), 2018 (3A), 2019 (3A)

State runner-up: 2012 (3AA), 2014 (4A)

State Top 25: 2010 (10), 2011 (10), 2012 (7), 2013 (5), 2014 (3), 2015 (3), 2016 (4), 2017 (2), 2018 (3), 2019 (9)

Nationally ranked: N/A

2. Mallard Creek (Charlotte) (287)

State championships: 2013 (4AA), 2014 (4AA), 2015 (4AA)

State runner-up: 2017 (4AA)

State Top 25: 2010 (4), 2011 (4), 2012 (5), 2013 (1), 2014 (1), 2015 (1), 2016 (12), 2017 (3), 2018 (9), 2019 (3)

Nationally ranked: N/A

3. David W. Butler (Matthews) (243)

State championships: 2010 (4AA), 2012 (4AA)

State runner-up: N/A

State Top 25: 2010 (1), 2011 (8), 2012 (1), 2013 (6), 2014 (12), 2015 (6), 2016 (11), 2017 (24), 2018 (13), 2019 (19)

Nationally ranked: N/A

4. Wake Forest (226)

State championships: 2016 (4AA), 2017 (4AA), 2018 (4AA)

State runner-up: 2010 (4AA), 2013 (4AA), 2014 (4AA)

State Top 25: 2010 (5), 2013 (11), 2014 (4), 2015 (25), 2016 (2), 2017 (1), 2018 (1), 2019 (23)

Nationally ranked: N/A

5. Shelby (194)

State championships: 2013 (2A), 2014 (2A), 2015 (2A), 2016 (2AA), 2018 (2AA), 2019 (2AA)

State runner-up: N/A

State Top 25: 2014 (22), 2015 (9), 2016 (6), 2017 (17), 2018 (20), 2019 (8)

Nationally ranked: N/A

6. Havelock (191)

State championships: 2011 (3A), 2012 (3A), 2013 (3A)

State runner-up: 2014 (3A), 2017 (3A)

State Top 25: 2011 (5), 2012 (4), 2013 (7), 2014 (11), 2016 (20), 2017 (8), 2018 (16)

Nationally ranked: N/A

7. Northern Guilford (Greensboro) (174)

State championships: 2010 (3AA), 2011 (3AA), 2012 (3AA), 2014 (3AA)

State runner-up: N/A

State Top 25: 2010 (17), 2011 (3), 2012 (2), 2013 (8), 2014 (6)

Nationally ranked: N/A

8. Charlotte Christian (Charlotte) (173)

State championships: 2017 (NCISSA I), 2018 (NCISSA I), 2019 (NCISSA I)

State runner-up: 2016 (D1)

State Top 25: 2012 (16), 2013 (3), 2014 (7), 2017 (5), 2018 (2), 2019 (20)

Nationally ranked: N/A

9. Scotland (Laurinburg) (167)

State championships: 2011 (4A)

State runner-up: 2013 (4A), 2017 (4A), 2018 (4A)

State Top 25: 2011 (1), 2012 (8), 2013 (4), 2014 (17), 2015 (12), 2016 (16), 2017 (7)

Nationally ranked: N/A

10. East Forsyth (Kernersville) (147)

State championships: 2018 (4A), 2019 (4A)

State runner-up: N/A

State Top 25: 2012 (6), 2013 (22), 2015 (2), 2016 (8), 2018 (5), 2019 (6)

Nationally ranked: N/A

11. Tarboro (144)

State championships: 2010 (2A), 2011 (2A), 2017 (1AA), 2018 (1AA)

State runner-up: 2012 (2A), 2019 (1AA)

State Top 25: 2010 (9), 2011 (20), 2012 (25), 2017 (18), 2018 (14)

Nationally ranked: N/A

12. Crest (Shelby) (142)

State championships: 2014 (3A), 2015 (3AA)

State runner-up: 2010 (3AA), 2011 (3AA), 2013 (3AA)

State Top 25: 2010 (18), 2011 (24), 2013 (17), 2014 (5), 2015 (4)

Nationally ranked: N/A

13. Page (Greensboro) (129)

State championships: 2011 (4AA)

State runner-up: 2015 (4AA), 2016 (4AA)

State Top 25: 2010 (19), 2011 (2), 2015 (5), 2016 (3), 2017 (12)

Nationally ranked: N/A

14. Weddington (Matthews) (128)

State championships: 2016 (3AA), 2018 (3AA)

State runner-up: 2014 (3AA)

State Top 25: 2013 (23), 2014 (15), 2015 (17), 2016 (17), 2018 (4), 2019 (2)

Nationally ranked: N/A

15. Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte) (123)

State championships: 2019 (4AA)

State runner-up: N/A

State Top 25: 2010 (15), 2014 (13), 2015 (20), 2016 (9), 2017 (14), 2018 (7), 2019 (1)

Nationally ranked: N/A

16. Dudley (Greensboro) (105)

State championships: 2013 (4A), 2016 (4A)

State runner-up: N/A

State Top 25: 2013 (2), 2015 (10), 2016 (1)

Nationally ranked: N/A

17. New Bern (115)

State championships: 2012 (4A), 2014 (4A)

State runner-up: N/A

State Top 25: 2010 (16), 2011 (9), 2012 (3), 2013 (25), 2014 (2)

Nationally ranked: N/A

18. (tie) Richmond (Rockingham) (99)

State championships: N/A

State runner-up: N/A

State Top 25: 2010 (6), 2011 (21), 2012 (13), 2013 (21), 2014 (21), 2015 (15), 2018 (8), 2019 (4)

Nationally ranked: N/A

19. (tie) Wallace-Rose Hill (Teachey) (99)

State championships: 2010 (1A), 2014 (1AA), 2015 (1AA), 2016 (1AA), 2017 (2A)

State runner-up: N/A

State Top 25: 2015 (24), 2016 (25), 2017 (13)

Nationally ranked: N/A

20. Reidsville (95)

State championships: 2016 (2A), 2018 (2A), 2019 (2A)

State runner-up: 2017 (2A)

State Top 25: 2016 (14), 2018 (18), 2019 (21)

Nationally ranked: N/A