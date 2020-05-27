MaxPreps.com has North Carolina’s Top 20 Most Dominant High School Football Programs of the Last Decade:Northern Guilford, Page, Dudley, East Forsyth and Reidsville locals listed
*****From Guilford County you’ll find/see Northern Guilford HS at #7, Page HS at #13 and Dudley HS at #16….Locally East Forsyth and Reidsville also have made their way to the Dominant Top 20…*****
+++++Here’s the MaxPreps method to their madness in how they came up with the Points System that ranks the teams, 1-20…
MaxPreps Methodology includes:
• Top 25 finishes in the MaxPreps state computer rankings (25 points awarded to the No. 1 team, 24 for No. 2 and so on).
• Top 25 finishes in the MaxPreps national computer rankings (50 points for No. 1, 49 for No. 2 and so on).
• State championships (20 points).
• State championship game appearances (10 points).
+++++
To visit the MaxPreps.com site where this information was produced, CLICK HERE…..
1. Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte) (304)
State championships: 2015 (4A), 2017 (3A), 2018 (3A), 2019 (3A)
State runner-up: 2012 (3AA), 2014 (4A)
State Top 25: 2010 (10), 2011 (10), 2012 (7), 2013 (5), 2014 (3), 2015 (3), 2016 (4), 2017 (2), 2018 (3), 2019 (9)
Nationally ranked: N/A
2. Mallard Creek (Charlotte) (287)
State championships: 2013 (4AA), 2014 (4AA), 2015 (4AA)
State runner-up: 2017 (4AA)
State Top 25: 2010 (4), 2011 (4), 2012 (5), 2013 (1), 2014 (1), 2015 (1), 2016 (12), 2017 (3), 2018 (9), 2019 (3)
Nationally ranked: N/A
3. David W. Butler (Matthews) (243)
State championships: 2010 (4AA), 2012 (4AA)
State runner-up: N/A
State Top 25: 2010 (1), 2011 (8), 2012 (1), 2013 (6), 2014 (12), 2015 (6), 2016 (11), 2017 (24), 2018 (13), 2019 (19)
Nationally ranked: N/A
4. Wake Forest (226)
State championships: 2016 (4AA), 2017 (4AA), 2018 (4AA)
State runner-up: 2010 (4AA), 2013 (4AA), 2014 (4AA)
State Top 25: 2010 (5), 2013 (11), 2014 (4), 2015 (25), 2016 (2), 2017 (1), 2018 (1), 2019 (23)
Nationally ranked: N/A
5. Shelby (194)
State championships: 2013 (2A), 2014 (2A), 2015 (2A), 2016 (2AA), 2018 (2AA), 2019 (2AA)
State runner-up: N/A
State Top 25: 2014 (22), 2015 (9), 2016 (6), 2017 (17), 2018 (20), 2019 (8)
Nationally ranked: N/A
6. Havelock (191)
State championships: 2011 (3A), 2012 (3A), 2013 (3A)
State runner-up: 2014 (3A), 2017 (3A)
State Top 25: 2011 (5), 2012 (4), 2013 (7), 2014 (11), 2016 (20), 2017 (8), 2018 (16)
Nationally ranked: N/A
7. Northern Guilford (Greensboro) (174)
State championships: 2010 (3AA), 2011 (3AA), 2012 (3AA), 2014 (3AA)
State runner-up: N/A
State Top 25: 2010 (17), 2011 (3), 2012 (2), 2013 (8), 2014 (6)
Nationally ranked: N/A
8. Charlotte Christian (Charlotte) (173)
State championships: 2017 (NCISSA I), 2018 (NCISSA I), 2019 (NCISSA I)
State runner-up: 2016 (D1)
State Top 25: 2012 (16), 2013 (3), 2014 (7), 2017 (5), 2018 (2), 2019 (20)
Nationally ranked: N/A
9. Scotland (Laurinburg) (167)
State championships: 2011 (4A)
State runner-up: 2013 (4A), 2017 (4A), 2018 (4A)
State Top 25: 2011 (1), 2012 (8), 2013 (4), 2014 (17), 2015 (12), 2016 (16), 2017 (7)
Nationally ranked: N/A
10. East Forsyth (Kernersville) (147)
State championships: 2018 (4A), 2019 (4A)
State runner-up: N/A
State Top 25: 2012 (6), 2013 (22), 2015 (2), 2016 (8), 2018 (5), 2019 (6)
Nationally ranked: N/A
11. Tarboro (144)
State championships: 2010 (2A), 2011 (2A), 2017 (1AA), 2018 (1AA)
State runner-up: 2012 (2A), 2019 (1AA)
State Top 25: 2010 (9), 2011 (20), 2012 (25), 2017 (18), 2018 (14)
Nationally ranked: N/A
12. Crest (Shelby) (142)
State championships: 2014 (3A), 2015 (3AA)
State runner-up: 2010 (3AA), 2011 (3AA), 2013 (3AA)
State Top 25: 2010 (18), 2011 (24), 2013 (17), 2014 (5), 2015 (4)
Nationally ranked: N/A
13. Page (Greensboro) (129)
State championships: 2011 (4AA)
State runner-up: 2015 (4AA), 2016 (4AA)
State Top 25: 2010 (19), 2011 (2), 2015 (5), 2016 (3), 2017 (12)
Nationally ranked: N/A
14. Weddington (Matthews) (128)
State championships: 2016 (3AA), 2018 (3AA)
State runner-up: 2014 (3AA)
State Top 25: 2013 (23), 2014 (15), 2015 (17), 2016 (17), 2018 (4), 2019 (2)
Nationally ranked: N/A
15. Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte) (123)
State championships: 2019 (4AA)
State runner-up: N/A
State Top 25: 2010 (15), 2014 (13), 2015 (20), 2016 (9), 2017 (14), 2018 (7), 2019 (1)
Nationally ranked: N/A
16. Dudley (Greensboro) (105)
State championships: 2013 (4A), 2016 (4A)
State runner-up: N/A
State Top 25: 2013 (2), 2015 (10), 2016 (1)
Nationally ranked: N/A
17. New Bern (115)
State championships: 2012 (4A), 2014 (4A)
State runner-up: N/A
State Top 25: 2010 (16), 2011 (9), 2012 (3), 2013 (25), 2014 (2)
Nationally ranked: N/A
18. (tie) Richmond (Rockingham) (99)
State championships: N/A
State runner-up: N/A
State Top 25: 2010 (6), 2011 (21), 2012 (13), 2013 (21), 2014 (21), 2015 (15), 2018 (8), 2019 (4)
Nationally ranked: N/A
19. (tie) Wallace-Rose Hill (Teachey) (99)
State championships: 2010 (1A), 2014 (1AA), 2015 (1AA), 2016 (1AA), 2017 (2A)
State runner-up: N/A
State Top 25: 2015 (24), 2016 (25), 2017 (13)
Nationally ranked: N/A
20. Reidsville (95)
State championships: 2016 (2A), 2018 (2A), 2019 (2A)
State runner-up: 2017 (2A)
State Top 25: 2016 (14), 2018 (18), 2019 (21)
Nationally ranked: N/A
