2020 NCCA East-West All- Star Games and Coaching Clinics Have Been Cancelled

from the North Carolina Coaches Association:

It is with great regret that the NCCA Board of Directors and staff have decided to cancel this year’s East-West All-Star Games and on-site Coaching clinic. The Board vote was unanimous.

Due to current unknowns regarding the Covid-19 virus, government regulations, and concerns about possible loss of normal physical conditioning, the NCCA has chosen not to jeopardize the health of the coaches, players, and staff or the players’ upcoming college opportunities. At this writing, there exist no places to practice due to closures, and Governor Cooper still has gyms closed. Furthermore, decisions about cancelling or fulfilling some contracts have to be made prior to the scheduled June 26 governor’s announcement.

Players who were selected to play in the games may contact the NCCA office next June if they are interested in coming to the 2021 games and being recognized at halftime.

Instead of hosting its traditional on-site Coaching Clinic, the NCCA will host a series of video coaching clinic sessions posted on the NCCA website www.nccoach.org. Membership and associate cards will be made in-office and mailed to Athletic Directors in early August.

The NCCA offers the 2020 all-star selections our best wishes for a successful college career and future, and we look forward to seeing all the coaches at the 2021 games and clinic.