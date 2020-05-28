Former Atlanta Braves catcher Biff Pocoroba gone at age 66:He had one heck of a name and fans just loved to say, “Biff Pocoroba”(RIP)

from the Atlanta Journal and Constitution at www.ajc.com and CLICK HERE to see and read more from the AJC….

Longtime Braves catcher Biff Pocoroba has died, the Atlanta Braves confirmed Wednesday. Pocoroba was 66.

Pocoroba spent his entire 10-year career with the club from 1975-84. He earned All-Star honors in 1978.

“Very sad to hear that the @Braves family lost another key member of our early 80s team,” teammate Dale Murphy tweeted. “Poco once threw out 11 straight base-stealers in spring training. With shoulder problems he became our go-to LH (left-handed) bat off the bench. #rippoco”

Pocoroba became a fan favorite, in part because of the sound of his name.

(That was the best part of the equation for me, just saying and hearing that name, Biff Pocoroba…It really rolls off of your tongue, and it makes you wonder why Ralph Havis didn’t add a “Biff Pocoroba Burger” to his menu, at the Biff/Beef Burger on West Lee Street, back in the day._

RIP:Biff Pocoroba….Gone, but not ever to be forgotten…

