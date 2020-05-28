Guilford College’s Mishoe Named ODAC Golfer of the Year; Four Quakers Earn All-ODAC Honors
FOREST, Va. – Guilford College saw four men’s golf student-athletes earn All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) honors, as announced by the league office Thursday. Senior James Mishoe (Cary, N.C./Green Hope/UNC Greensboro) earned his second consecutive ODAC Golfer of the Year Award in addition to a first-team nod. He is the fifth Quaker in program history to win consecutive ODAC Golfer of the Year awards and the first since three-time winner Noah Ratner ’13. Zachary Evens (Mercer Island, Wash./Mercer Island) and Addison Manring (Stoneville, N.C./McMichael) earned second-team honors while Jack Lee (Overland Park, Kan./Blue Valley North) picked up third-team accolades.
Individually, Mishoe placed 23rd or better in all six events with three top-five finishes and earned three ODAC Golfer of the Week Awards. He ranked seventh in the final 2019-20 Division III Golfstat.com Player Rankings and recorded an ODAC-best 71.06 stroke average in 16 rounds. Mishoe had nine subpar rounds and three even-par rounds. He captured his third collegiate medalist honor by winning the Savannah Invitational in record-setting fashion. Mishoe broke three-time first-team All-American Noah Ratner’s ’13 54-hole school record with a 13-under-par 203 to win the 90-man tournament that featured 10 of the top-25 teams in Golfstat.com’s Division III Poll. He placed third at the O’Briant-Jensen Memorial in October and was fifth at the Gordin Collegiate Classic in September.
A three-time PING All-American and All-Region honoree, Mishoe helped the Quakers to an 11th-place ranking in the final Golfstat.com Division III Top 25 Poll and the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches’ Poll.
Evens consistently ranked among Guilford’s top golfers and leaves ranked fifth among the school’s career leaders with a 74.3 stroke average in 72 rounds. This season he had a 73.56 stroke average in 16 rounds which was third on the team. His best performance came at the Royal Lakes Fall Invitational where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 141. He earned top-25 finishes in two other tournaments as he placed 13th at the Gordin Collegiate Classic (69-73-71-213) and 25th at the O’Briant-Jensen Memorial (76-71-147).
Manring finished the season with a 73.25 stroke average in 16 rounds which was second-best on the team. He placed 14th at the Royal Lakes Fall Invitational (66-76-142) and 16th at the Savannah Invitational (71-73-68-212). Manring shared 25th place with teammate Evens at the O’Briant-Jensen Memorial with a score of 147.
Lee earned his second career all-league honor as he was named to the second-team in 2018-19. In eight rounds this year, he recorded a 74.00 stroke average. Lee finished tied for 18th at the Savannah Invitational (71-73-69-213) and tied for 37th at the O’Briant-Jensen Memorial (75-74-149).
Coach Adam Crawford may return as many as four letter winners next season, including Mishoe, who gained an additional year of athletic eligibility when the final months of the 2019-20 season were canceled.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.