Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:First up Today we have Ben L. Smith High School(Home of the Eagles)

Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:First Today we have Ben L. Smith High School(Home of the Eagles)

We begin our Senior Takeover/Senior Stampede today with the Smith Golden Eagles….Smith led by Athletic Director Rod McCullough…Coach McCullough, as we call most of our AD’s, has a full load at Smith, and he has a coaching staff led for the most part, in his veteran on the boys basketball court, Derrick Partee…

Coach Partee and assistant coaches Waddell and Turner, have been able to put together a consistent product, and the boys basketball team/program at Smith has done the job when it comes to sending their young men on to college…The other teams at Smith are taking notice of what Coach Partee and his staff are doing, and the idea of pushing the athletes toward attaining a college degree has become the norm at Smith, and that is a tribute to what Partee, Waddell and Turner are building…

The entire Smith athletic program is taking notice and you will see Smith continue to build in this direction, as they strengthen the entire foundation of their athletic programs, under the leadership of Rod McCullough….

Smith is growing and it is showing and here is where we are going next…We need to highlight the administrative staff at Ben L. Smith High School that backs up AD Rod McCullough and his coaching staff….

We have the man at the top, Principal Dr. Melvin Marshall….And working closely with Dr. Marshall we have, Ms. Lashonti Hines, 12th Grade Assistant Principal….Ms. Karen Braswell, 11th Grade Assistant Principal…..Mr. Steven Carmichael, 10th Grade Assistant Principal…..Dr. Frank Pantano, 9th Grade Assistant Principal…..and Mr. Demario Reid, Dean of Students…..

That is the backbone of Ben L. Smith High School…And now it is time for the Senior Student-Athletes from Smith High School to march….We highlight and congratulate them on all of their accomplishments and with that being said, we begin the music and let the Pomp and Circumstance play forward, as the Smith Senior Athletes move across the GreensboroSports.com staging area…This is all part of the Senior Celebration for the Senior Athletes from Ben L. Smith High School, on Holden Road, in Greensboro, N.C.

Music Please and let the Pomp and Circumstance begin…No more speeches here come those Smith Golden Eagles now….

(We have the long play version, so this should give everyone a chance to cross the staging area.)



Here are those Senior Athletes from Smith and we highlight the ones that are headed to college and if they will be playing their sport in college…The music plays when you CLICK ON above….Enjoy….

Football

(All listed will play in college)

DJ Cromartie- Elizabeth City State University

Tazhaun Davis-Tuskegee University

Xavier Garner- Guilford College

Sha’Med Gibbs-Elizabeth City State University

Josh Presna-Fayetville State University

Men’s Basketball

(All three will play in college)

Nick McMullen – Murray State

Khalid Hinds – NC Weslyan

Silas Mason – UNC Asheville

Varsity Men’s Swim Team

Alexis Aguilar, captain, Academy at Smith graduate-He will attend UNCG and plans to join their Club Swimming Program

Joshua Smith, Middle College at GTCC graduate

Deontae Frazier, Smith High School graduate

Cheerleaders

Justyce Manning- North Carolina A&T State University

Jasmine Patterson- North Carolina Central University

Ciera Phillips- Winston Salem State University

Simone Pounds- Winston Salem State University

Women’s Basketball

Lilian “Lily” Green – Guilford College

Sha’Mya Simmons-Elzabeth City State

Mackenzie Combo- Johnson C Smith

Ali Johnson- North Carolina Central

Soccer

Boys

Dieu Toa – GTCC

Jonathan Guevara – Guilford

Nui Y. Muk- GTCC

Eduardo Hernandez – GTCC

Mianwa Kevin – GTCC

Velazquez Adrian – GTCC

Luther Tutu- GTCC

Deontae Fraizer – GTC

Garcia Edwin – GTCC

Jaquan Marsh – GTCC

Manrique Hernandez – GTCC

Girls

Christine Mlo

Walquiria Osorio

Arianna Valadez

Leslin Payes

Jarvis Maness – Fayetteville State

Nkosi Alston – WSSU

Jordan Williams – WSSU

Emarion Lynch- UNC Charlotte

Boys Basketball

Jordan Williams

Xavien Whitney-Taylor – WSSU

Baseball

Devonte’ Jones

Jarvis Maness- Fayetteville State

Jywan Johnson- Guilford College

Tazhuan Davis – Tuskee

Malachi Windfield-McNeil – Fayetteville State

Markese Purchell – GTCC

Boys Tennis

Alexis Aguilar

Danny Tran

Elvis Nguyen

Josh Smith

Y’Jason Mlo

Softball

Jemerica Bethea NCCU

Ashley Frizzell GTCC

Nah’veyer Woods Guilford

Mackenzie Combo

**********The work should all be done, and now time to have some fun and Celebrate….Time for Celebration, from Kool and the Gang, our ‘Band of the Year’….Senior Celebration…Time to come together and what’s your pleasure, as you seek your treasure, with the Smith Senior Athletes moving forward into a whole NEW world….

Let the “Celebration” begin…Click On, listen and ENJOY!!!!!**********

