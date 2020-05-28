Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:Next up Today we have Northwest Guilford HS(Home of the Vikings)

**********Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County**********

We continue our Senior Takeover/Senior Stampede today with the Northwest Guilford Vikings, from Northwest Guilford High School, on Northwest Guilford School Road…

NWG led by their Athletic Director Mike Everett…..Mike Everett, the former girls softball coach at Northwest, as well the former girls assistant basketball coach and assistant baseball coach for the NWG Vikings….Mike has had his hand in a lot of sports over the years, going back to his days as a basketball and baseball player, at High Point College/University…

We thank Mike for collecting this info on his NWG Senior Athletes from his coaches, and many of them have stepped up in our eyes over the years with Coach Wallace, Coach Reavis, Coach Hackett, Coach Bare, Coach Maness, Coach Payne, Coach Allred, Coach Nancy Everett and many others leading the charge…..

Mike Everett and AD John Hughes before him, have assembled a solid staff of coaches and the job has been handled by in a professional manner….

Ralph Kitley was the administrative leader/principal for Northwest Guilford High School for very many years, before he retired from his lead post back in March…Ralph Kitley, and we ought to call him Coach Kitley, since he was always very supportive of his NWG athletes… Any way, Mr. Kitley ably assisted by assistant principals Donnie Watkins, Wendy Farrow, Kimberly Gilyard and Tanya Hiller…

Quite the year for the Senior Athletes from Northwest Guilford, and we remember when Brandon Thomas threw that pass to Christian Hampton, in the boys basketball game at Grimsley and Hampton jammed the basketball and he broke/shattered the backboard….A good way to put it really, because he really jammed it home, and it was on the road…All Robbie Boulton and his other Viking teammates could do, was look on in total disbelief…

Solid year for the Girls Basketball team too, as they captured the HAECO Basketball Tournament crown..And the seniors Baker, Carter, Harkey and Kargo were living in the moment…Hannah, Thalia, Megan and Reagan, very happy along with Coach Hackett…

Look for many of these NWG Athletes in Basketball and all of the sports, to go on and do great things in college…We have the NWG Senior Athletes for you, and they are listed under their sport, plus we have where they will be going to college and if they will be playing that sport in college…If the college is listed, the plan is for them to play that sport in college, unless they are listed to be a Student Only…

We still are looking for a few of the colleges the Vikings will be attending, but those college names should be coming in soon, and we have that group separate toward the lower part of our list and we hope to be adding in more info there, as it comes in…

Time now to get serious and begin the Music, as the NWG Viking Senior Athletes begin to cross the GreensboroSports.com center stage, and we have had these kids on here up close and personal over the years, so I am going to ask Megan Harkey and Christian Hampton if they will lead the Senior Athletes in, to the playing of Pomp and Circumstance…Megan and Christian have done some unbelievable things that we had the chance to witness over the years, and those two have been chosen to lead today’s procession…Let’s have at it, as the NWG Viking Senior Athletes begin to march onward, upward and beyond…

Click On and enjoy the processional music…



Girls Basketball

Hannah Baker – NC State as Student

Thalia Carter – Young Harris College

Megan Harkey – Xavier

Reagan Kargo – Limestone

Boys Basketball

Khari Carson – Ferrum Basketball

Robbie Boulton – NC State Student

Brandon Thomas – Catawba Football

Josh Humphrey – NC State Student

Christian Hampton – Tallahassee JC Basketball

Shaq Marsh – UNCG Student

Dean Reiber – Rutgers Basketball

Football

Landry Garris

Brandon Thomas – Catawba

Davon Stewart

Stephen Vega – Penn State as Student

Alex Distefano

Baseball

Joey Rezek – ECU

Hayden Summers –

Landon Frye – ECU

Ethan Martin – NC Weslyan

Gavin Mortenson – WCU

Softball

Meghan Young – Barton

Madison Malone – UNCW as Student

Madison Bowen

Grace James – App. St. as Student

Boys Lacrosse

Joseph Norris – ECU as Student

Kaleb Gossett – Fire Academy @ GTCC

Avery Hurst – ECU as Student

Robbie Boulton – NCSU as Student

Ryan Thompson – ECU

Blake Lett – Catawba

Tyler Soukup – Florida as Student

Kevin Flores – Undecided

Nathan Dunn – Navy Enlistment

Aidan Frey – Airforce Enlistment

David Phillips – GAP Program – Automotive Technician Apprentice

Drew Sizemore – Guilford College

Zach Williamson – Guilford College

Roberto Leon – GTCC

Declan Feeley – Barton

Dean Reiber – Rutgers Basketball

Boys Soccer

Jeremy Van Duin- UNC- Chapel Hill as Student

Brooks Atwell- Duke as Student

Eli Pippenger- UNC Wilmington as Student

David Cake- North Greenville University

Tom Edwards- GTCC as Student

Max Huber- North Greenville University

Mason Quinlan- Appalachian State as Student

Harrison Neeble- NC State as Student

Girls Soccer

Keely Woyahn- NC State

Reagan Palombo- Elon

Carly Maness- Appalachian State

Addison Greenhill- NC State

Jessica Gaytan- UNCW

Abigail Rose- UNC Charlotte

Jenna Parker- UNCW

Gabby Martin- NC State

Caley Justice- Methodist (soccer)

Boys Golf

Carson Powell – Liberty University as Student

Jack Slomkowski – undecided

Will Farrell – NC State as Student

Field Hockey

Chole Walker –

Val Orozco – UNC

Chantal Stalling – Charlotte

Allison Neumann

Grayson Fidishun – Alverina College

Sara DuMond – ECU

Volleyball

Brennan Berry – UNC as Student

Lily Hughes – App St as Student

Sarah Riedell – Coastal Carolina – Will play Beach Volleyball

Sarah Barham – Wofford – Will play Indoor

Wrestling

Lake Price – App State as Student

Jevin Wells – Marines

Ethan King – undecided

Stephen Vega – Penn State as Student

Girls Lacrosse

Sara DuMond-ECU

Riley McAllister – App state

Abbie Seidlie- NC state

Grayson Fidishun

Girls Golf

Christa Simaan –

Maggie Mahon

Riley Williams

Girls Tennis

Elizabeth Weidl

Madison Bowen

Boys Tennis

Charlie Hill

Trevor Phelps

Turner Johnson

With all of the names being announced/called, it is time to throw in the Cap and Gown and begin to Celebrate…Our ‘Band of the Year’, Kool and the Gang, have the tune for us, and it accurately titled “Celebration”…Over 187 million views for Celebration, by Kool and the Gang on YouTube…Time for the “Senior Celebration” to begin and time to get, Moving to the Groovin…..

Click On and Live On/Game On for LIFE…

