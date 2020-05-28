Recognizing our Guilford County Senior Athletes with our Senior Celebration and we also look to our Private Schools and bring on Caldwell Academy(Home of the Eagles)
We extend our Senior Recognition to our Guilford County Private Schools and today we heard from Caldwell Academy, home of the Caldwell Academy Eagles, located on the west side of town, right there on Horsepen Creek Road…
Our info coming courtesy of Liz Fisher, Athletic Department Assistant at Caldwell Academy…..We also were able to receive some excellent assistance from Caldwell Academy Sports and Athletics Booster, Bob Black…
I have known Mr. Black since back in the days when he drove a red Chevy Impala, and I think it was a 1965 model….His son Christopher Black, also known these days as Chris Black, was on the Private School circuit, going to Vandalia Christian School, back in the day….
Bob Black and Chris Black have both become strong supporters of Caldwell Academy Athletics…
Dan Bozarth is the Athletic Director for Caldwell Academy, and Dan also serves as the head baseball coach, for the CA Eagles…Dan is a Guilford County Schools product, coming out of Northeast Guilford High School(Home of the Rams), and Dan Bozarth graduated from Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C.(Home of the Mountaineers)….
++++++++++We also recognize the Head of School, at Caldwell Academy, Mr. Samuel P. Cox.++++++++++
I am a firm believer that the music sets the tone for these graduating moments, and for the “Senior Celebration” we do as Scott Hall used to say, and “Hit The Music”….
Time to march in May….Click On and enjoy the procession…
Silas Avis–Soccer, Swimming–Hampden-Sydney College
Josh Childers–Basketball, Tennis–gap year with Youth with a Mission
Hannah Cobb–Soccer–UNC-Wilmington
Grant Collins–Basketball, Tennis–Appalachian State University
Elizabeth Collis–Swimming, Soccer–UNC-Chapel Hill
Anna Cox–Soccer–James Madison University
Mark Flynn–Soccer–ECU
Ben Grieves–Soccer, Golf–Wofford College
Elijah Greer–Cross Country, Baseball–NC State/Air Force ROTC Scholarship
Harrison Hilliard–Golf–Barton College (will play golf at Barton)
CeCe Hindle– Tennis, Soccer–Appalachian State University
Abigail Hinson–Cross Country, Basketball, Track and Field–UNC-Chapel Hill
Dylan Ivers–Soccer–UNC-Chapel Hill
Clyde Jung–Tennis–Appalachian State University
Marshall Landry–Soccer, Track and Field–UNC-Chapel Hill
John Liebkmann–Swimming–High Point University
Abby Lin–Tennis–NC State
Adam McIntosh–Soccer–NC State
Will Miller–Track and Field–Impact 360 Institute/Samford University
Susu Nie–Soccer–NC State
Will Norris– Swimming & Tennis Duke University, National Merit Scholar/Army ROTC Scholarship
Andrew Parker–Cross Country, Track and Field, NC State
Drew Rennie–Soccer–The Ohio State University
Jerry Song–Swimming, Track and Field–University of California, Santa Barbara
Brandon Speight–Soccer, Track and Field–Hampton University
Morgan Spohn–Volleyball, Swimming–ECU
Aslyn Strickland–Swimming, Soccer–Point Loma Nazarene University
Kaitlyn Tuckmantel- Tennis, Soccer–ECU
Graham Webb–Baseball–Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College
Jackson Wierda–Cross Country, Basketball, Track and Field–Vanderbilt University/National Merit Scholar
Hayden Wilson–Tennis–Auburn University
As all of our Caldwell Academy Senior Athletes have come across the GreensboroSports.com stage and received their diplomas, it is time for the real “Senior Celebration” to begin…We bring on our ‘Band of the Year”, and here they are, Kool and the Gang, with Celebration…
It is time to Come Together and Celebrate…Click On below and the video show will really make you get up and go, and it won’t be slow….Time to Move On…
As we close this is how it goes, and we have a song that might be a bit strong, but it is not too long, and we dedicated this one to Bob and Chris Black…This one is wired a little tight, but it must be somewhat right, it is a sight that has been viewed 615 million times on YouTube…
For Bob and Chris Black, we have “Back in Black”……One of Terry Herndon’s favorites, back in the day….Click On and you can feel the instant energy…
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.