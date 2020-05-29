Mehki Wall(Dudley HS) receives an offer from N.C. State/Milan Summers(Dudley HS) has an offer from Brevard/Raven Preston(Southeast Guilford HS) with an offer from Bethune-Cookman

We will line ’em up and look at some of the offers we have seen going out today/this week on Twitter….

Mehki Wall, WR and return man from James B. Dudley High School, with a football offer to N.C. State….Wall, a rising junior at Dudley HS…Wall, one of the fastest high school kids in this state…

Dudley linebacker Milan Summers, Class of 2021 can make every tackle on the field if you give him a chance, and today, Brevard College said they would give this Panther a chance to join the BC Tornadoes…Summers, one of the top tacklers, in all of North Carolina, on the high school level….

After a great call with @CoachGouveia I’m blessed to receive my first offer from @BCTornados ???? pic.twitter.com/nSRv6ncJ97 — MilanSummers22 (@MilanSummers22) May 28, 2020

Raven Preston, Class of 2022 at Southeast Guilford High School, received an offer this week from Bethune-Cookman of the MEAC, to go along with an earlier offer from UNCG, of the SoCon….Raven Preston, a tall guard, is one of the top female high school basketball players in the state of North Carolina…