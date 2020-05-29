Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:Today we have James B. Dudley High School(Home of the Panthers)

**********Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County**********

Today we bring on the Dudley Panthers, from James B. Dudley High School, on Lincoln Street here in Greensboro…

Dudley has had a powerhouse when come to athletics from over the years, and now is the time to begin to look at the group of Senior Athletes from Dudley, as they come to us, from the Class of 2020….

The Dudley Athletic Department is led by Athletic Director Art Wade…Dudley has a very solid coaching staff with Coach Steven Davis, a sure future Guilford County Sports Hall of Famer leading the Panthers’ football program, Frank McNeil is a veteran coach who directs the girls basketball program, and Coach McNeil just picked up win #200 this past season(We were there for that Win #200 and that was some kind of game that night), while Coach Ferguson, a former State Champion player for Coach David Price, Coach Ferg spearheads the boys basketball program, plus Rod Gorham just took over for baseball coach Larry Farrer this past season, and we always wish Coach Farrer the best, as he battles health issues…

Those coaches are your backbone/neckbone coaches and all of the Dudley coaches and athletic leaders are pushing the Panthers, under the overall direction of AD Art Wade…Dudley provides a true proving ground, for young high school athletes who want to continue to develop their game on the high school level, and are willing to be made ready for the college level, that lies ahead…

Dudley key administrative staffers include James Moore Assistant Principal, Tracey Norton Assistant Principal, Fredrick Sellars Assistant Principal, Tanya Wingate Assistant Principal, Angela Morris Dean of Students, and the man up at the top of the totem pole, Rodney Wilds Principal at James B. Dudley High School…

It is just about time to introduce the Dudley HS Senior Athletes, and we need to do a quick spotlight on boys basketball player Jeremiah Dickerson….This kid really battled and he maintained his character, while working very hard to land a spot on a college basketball team, and he got it…See JD/Jeremiah Dickerson below, and he will go to Paine College, and will play college hoops there…Jeremiah really applied his overall effort into getting that college spot, and he is to be commended for his approach and again for maintaining high character qualities, throughout the college application process…

Mike Wyman/”Big Mike” is already down at South Carolina for Gamecocks football, while we will soon see the speed of Marlon Darby and the power running of Nashon Wilhite at Elizabeth City State University, serving/playing for the Vikings…Branson Adams headed to Western Carolina and Myles Murphy going to North Carolina, are other feature football players moving on up, as Mr. Jefferson used to say….

Also grabbing my attention is Morgan Carson, on her way to play college golf, on Scholarship, at Johnson and Wales University in Charlotte…

Best of Luck to all of the Dudley Panthers’ Senior Athletes as they are moving on, and moving on up to the college level…

Now time for me to hush up and let the Senior Athletes begin their march across the GreensboroSports.com stage, as we cross over Lincoln Street…

Our graduation march music is Pomp and Circumstance, and maybe this will end up being our ‘Song of the Year’…

Click On and March On, as the Senior Athletes cross the staging area…



Here come the Panthers now….

Dudley High School Senior Athletes

*All athletes with schools beside their name will participate in the sport at their respective college/ university.

Football

Branson Adams- Western Carolina

Mike Wyman- University of South Carolina

Kyree Hamlett

Zayvion Rush- Fayetteville State

Myles Smith- Fayetteville State

Drey Latta

Ibrahim Kone

Ja’lyn Nelson

Jordan Serrette

Kevin Warren

Kenan Moore

Marlon Darby- Elizabeth City State

Nashon Wilhite- Elizabeth City State

Myles Murphy- University of North Carolina

DeOndre Williams- Virginia University of Lynchburg

Devon Summers

Jalen Williams- UNC Pembroke

Alex Bethea- Virginia University of Lynchburg

Jordan Minor

Women’s Golf

Makayla Key- Morehead Cain Scholarship to UNC Chapel Hill

Morgan Carson- will play at Johnson & Wales University at Charlotte

Men’s Golf

Joshua Garner

Marsalis Davis

Nicolas Gerald

Women’s Basketball

Taneij’a Baldwin – LSU on academics

Kyra Rhymer – UNCG on academics

Iysis Whitfield – UNC-Charlotte on academics

Kaira Williams – NC A&T on academics

Men’s Basketball

Jeremiah Dickerson- will play at Paine College

Darien Wynn- will play at Catawba Valley Community College

Coleman Wood- has enlisted into the Air Force

TJ McMaster- will attend Central Piedmont Community College

Softball

Peja Ogbebor

Re’Ajha Wison

Baseball

Tayshaun Hayes

Isaiah Johnson

Barrett Crawford

Cheer

Marketta Mackey

Taylor Ingram

Kyla Bates

Cameryn Dewitt

Boys Soccer

Francis Boafo- App State

Van Lian

Brandon Russell

Girls Soccer

Hydeia Scott

Track

Jailyn Nelson- Mount Olive

Kenan Moore

Krista Sturdivant

James Morgan- Guilford College

LaParis Smith- Livingstone

Coloni McClain.

Iysis Whitfield

Without a doubt, now that the Senior Athletes have finished their March, there is only one thing left to do here in May, and that is to “Celebrate”….Here is our ‘Band of the Year’, with what has now become the hottest song in this town today, here are Kool and the Gang, with “Celebration”….It is a Senior Celebration, at James B. Dudley High School….

Click On and let Kool and his School/ Music Gang make your day!!!!!

