Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:Today we have James B. Dudley High School(Home of the Panthers)
**********Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County**********
Today we bring on the Dudley Panthers, from James B. Dudley High School, on Lincoln Street here in Greensboro…
(The Dudley Senior Athlete page is sponsored by Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists…The doctors will see you now at 1130 North Church Street here in Greensboro, or you can call them at 336-375-2300…Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists, supporting all of our Guilford County Schools and here today with the Dudley Panthers’ Senior Athletes).
Dudley has had a powerhouse when come to athletics from over the years, and now is the time to begin to look at the group of Senior Athletes from Dudley, as they come to us, from the Class of 2020….
The Dudley Athletic Department is led by Athletic Director Art Wade…Dudley has a very solid coaching staff with Coach Steven Davis, a sure future Guilford County Sports Hall of Famer leading the Panthers’ football program, Frank McNeil is a veteran coach who directs the girls basketball program, and Coach McNeil just picked up win #200 this past season(We were there for that Win #200 and that was some kind of game that night), while Coach Ferguson, a former State Champion player for Coach David Price, Coach Ferg spearheads the boys basketball program, plus Rod Gorham just took over for baseball coach Larry Farrer this past season, and we always wish Coach Farrer the best, as he battles health issues…
Those coaches are your backbone/neckbone coaches and all of the Dudley coaches and athletic leaders are pushing the Panthers, under the overall direction of AD Art Wade…Dudley provides a true proving ground, for young high school athletes who want to continue to develop their game on the high school level, and are willing to be made ready for the college level, that lies ahead…
Dudley key administrative staffers include James Moore Assistant Principal, Tracey Norton Assistant Principal, Fredrick Sellars Assistant Principal, Tanya Wingate Assistant Principal, Angela Morris Dean of Students, and the man up at the top of the totem pole, Rodney Wilds Principal at James B. Dudley High School…
It is just about time to introduce the Dudley HS Senior Athletes, and we need to do a quick spotlight on boys basketball player Jeremiah Dickerson….This kid really battled and he maintained his character, while working very hard to land a spot on a college basketball team, and he got it…See JD/Jeremiah Dickerson below, and he will go to Paine College, and will play college hoops there…Jeremiah really applied his overall effort into getting that college spot, and he is to be commended for his approach and again for maintaining high character qualities, throughout the college application process…
Mike Wyman/”Big Mike” is already down at South Carolina for Gamecocks football, while we will soon see the speed of Marlon Darby and the power running of Nashon Wilhite at Elizabeth City State University, serving/playing for the Vikings…Branson Adams headed to Western Carolina and Myles Murphy going to North Carolina, are other feature football players moving on up, as Mr. Jefferson used to say….
Also grabbing my attention is Morgan Carson, on her way to play college golf, on Scholarship, at Johnson and Wales University in Charlotte…
Best of Luck to all of the Dudley Panthers’ Senior Athletes as they are moving on, and moving on up to the college level…
Now time for me to hush up and let the Senior Athletes begin their march across the GreensboroSports.com stage, as we cross over Lincoln Street…
Our graduation march music is Pomp and Circumstance, and maybe this will end up being our ‘Song of the Year’…
Click On and March On, as the Senior Athletes cross the staging area…
Here come the Panthers now….
Dudley High School Senior Athletes
*All athletes with schools beside their name will participate in the sport at their respective college/ university.
Football
Branson Adams- Western Carolina
Mike Wyman- University of South Carolina
Kyree Hamlett
Zayvion Rush- Fayetteville State
Myles Smith- Fayetteville State
Drey Latta
Ibrahim Kone
Ja’lyn Nelson
Jordan Serrette
Kevin Warren
Kenan Moore
Marlon Darby- Elizabeth City State
Nashon Wilhite- Elizabeth City State
Myles Murphy- University of North Carolina
DeOndre Williams- Virginia University of Lynchburg
Devon Summers
Jalen Williams- UNC Pembroke
Alex Bethea- Virginia University of Lynchburg
Jordan Minor
Women’s Golf
Makayla Key- Morehead Cain Scholarship to UNC Chapel Hill
Morgan Carson- will play at Johnson & Wales University at Charlotte
Men’s Golf
Joshua Garner
Marsalis Davis
Nicolas Gerald
Women’s Basketball
Taneij’a Baldwin – LSU on academics
Kyra Rhymer – UNCG on academics
Iysis Whitfield – UNC-Charlotte on academics
Kaira Williams – NC A&T on academics
Men’s Basketball
Jeremiah Dickerson- will play at Paine College
Darien Wynn- will play at Catawba Valley Community College
Coleman Wood- has enlisted into the Air Force
TJ McMaster- will attend Central Piedmont Community College
Softball
Peja Ogbebor
Re’Ajha Wison
Baseball
Tayshaun Hayes
Isaiah Johnson
Barrett Crawford
Cheer
Marketta Mackey
Taylor Ingram
Kyla Bates
Cameryn Dewitt
Boys Soccer
Francis Boafo- App State
Van Lian
Brandon Russell
Girls Soccer
Hydeia Scott
Track
Jailyn Nelson- Mount Olive
Kenan Moore
Krista Sturdivant
James Morgan- Guilford College
LaParis Smith- Livingstone
Coloni McClain.
Iysis Whitfield
Without a doubt, now that the Senior Athletes have finished their March, there is only one thing left to do here in May, and that is to “Celebrate”….Here is our ‘Band of the Year’, with what has now become the hottest song in this town today, here are Kool and the Gang, with “Celebration”….It is a Senior Celebration, at James B. Dudley High School….
Click On and let Kool and his School/ Music Gang make your day!!!!!
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.