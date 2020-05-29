The Morning Run:”Sunshine On My Shoulder”, on this Friday Morning

Very sunny, very warm and very humid on the “Friday Morning Run”…

Got rolling/running and I could feel that “Sunshine On My Shoulder”, on the Morning Run…John Denver felt it and he sang about it too, and you can see what JD was saying and singing about, when you Click on Below…Plenty of Sunshine on my Shoulder, on the Morning Run…



Many days we must just get out there and run in the Sunshine, and we really are, “Running in Sunshine”…But the ‘Song of the Day’ might be this one, from Katrina and the Waves…“Walking On Sunshine”….This is a great one, and it should really get you up and moving/running/walking….

Click On and GO!!!!!



Plenty of Sunshine earlier today, and Stevie Wonder said it well when he sang, “You Are the Sunshine of My Life”…And Stevie Wonder is singing this one from the White House, in Washington, D.C.

Click On and enjoy…



In dealing with the sun, this next tune might just be one of the real classics…From Pebbles and Bamm Bamm, aka from the Flintstones program, here is the classic uplifting song, “Let The Sunshine In”…Great job by Pebbles and Bamm Bamm, and the kids will like it too…

Click On as the Flintstones Show rolls on with, “Let The Sunshine In”…



Always love to close out the Morning Run for these Fridays, with a nice spiritual hymn, tune, or song and today with the Sunshine being our theme, we will close with Bill and Gloria Gaither and their rendition of “Heavenly Sunlight”….

You will receive a little extra motivation when you hear this, so be sure to Click On Below, for Bill and Gloria Gaither and plenty of Heavenly Sunlight….



Until next time, keep that “Sunshine On Your Shoulder”…..