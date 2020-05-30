Kargo gets the Cargo:Bailey Kargo(Page HS) graduates with Honors from Delaware University
Some of the team honors for Bailey Kargo, former Page Pirates’ outstanding girls basketball player, and part of the “Kid Kargo” team, that included Bailey Kargo, Campbell Kargo and Reagan Kargo….Coached by Debbie Jones at Page and by her dad Ray Kargo, on her early travel basketball teams…
At Delaware for the Blue Hens, here some of those Bailey Kargo numbers and honors, and she took a heavy load in the classroom as well, and came through those academics wars with honors too….
Bailey Kargo at Delaware:
Team Captain
4x CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll
Chi Alpha Sigma
Student Athlete Advisory Committee
5th all-time – single season 3FGM
5th all-time – single game minutes played
7th all-time – single game 3FGM
See the Bailey Kargo graduation photo below and this one coming with another look from her Delaware numbers, and this Twitter feed from Page High School Athletics…
One of the all time greats in Page basketball history!
Congrats @baileykargo! ? https://t.co/enMbYjtBU1
— Page High School Athletics (@PagePiratesATH) May 30, 2020
