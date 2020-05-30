NCHSAA recognizes outgoing members of the Student Athlete Advisory Council:Davis Gregory, from Page High School, represents Region 5

NCHSAA recognizes outgoing members of the Student Athlete Advisory Council

Davis Gregory(Page High School)

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Student Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) was created to serve as a voice for student-athletes who participate in NCHSAA programs. The Council is celebrating its tenth year of service and provides members opportunities to present at regional meetings, leadership training, volunteer at NCHSAA championships events, and plan and execute a community service project among other duties. The Council is sponsored by the Student Services Division with student-athletes are selected to represent each NCHSAA region based on leadership characteristics, athletic participation, academic success and community involvement.

This unique group of student-athletes has provided great service to the NCHSAA. Despite several of this year’s SAAC efforts being impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Commissioner Que Tucker and the NCHSAA Staff is pleased to recognize those outgoing senior SAAC members who have served at least 1 year on the Council.

“We are pleased to highlight the efforts and accomplishments of this outstanding group of young people,” said Commissioner Tucker. “Their efforts, insight, and dedication to growing in leadership will continue to pay dividends for their communities, schools and the NCHSAA. We thank them for their service while a member of SAAC and wish them well in the next chapter of their journeys.”

Tylyia Triggs is a cheerleader and track & field athlete at Neuse Charter School, representing Region 3. For her community service requirement, Tylyia helped organize her school’s Penny Wars, helping raise over $1,400 to donate to a nearby school that lost its library.

Davis Gregory is a soccer and track & field player at Page High School in Greensboro. While representing Region 5, Davis had an opportunity to lead his peers in one of the student-athlete regional meetings. He also participated in a student-focused sportsmanship and positive behavior discussion coordinated by the NCHSAA.

Ruta Petrikis is a tennis player from Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte, representing Region 6. Her service project involved coordinating the tennis team and other school sponsored clubs to prepare a meal for the Urban Ministry Center.

Alexandra Wrenn, who also represents Region 6 is a basketball, golf and soccer athlete from Lincoln Charter High School. Ally dedicated her service project to raising funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Harper Libbert is a soccer player at Elkin High School. While representing Region 7, Harper volunteered at state championships and worked in her community to deliver food to families that had loved ones in hospice care.

Morgan Tribble, also representing Region 7, is a basketball and soccer player from North Wilkes High School. She is a member of the school’s Dream Team and was very instrumental in helping her school create a unified basketball team.

Meredith Anderson is from Enka High School and participates as a cross country, tennis and track athlete. While representing Region 8, Meredith was an instrumental part of her school’s “Elves for Enka” fundraiser which seeks to ensure every student has a memorable Christmas.

Karlyn Matheson is a basketball and volleyball player from Robbinsville High School, also representing Region 8. Along with her school’s HOSA organization, she led the Knights’ Penny Wars to raise funds for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation. The efforts helped the school raise $1,400.

Courtesy of James Alverson, Director of Media Relations for the NCHSAA