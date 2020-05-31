Not a “Rush to Judgment”, but a “Rush to Justice”:One of the All-Time Greats, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, speaks out and his Words of Wisdom, are a “Slam Dunk”

One of the all-time greats from all of basketball, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, speaks out and his Words of Wisdom at this time of social injustice, are a true “Slam Dunk”…..

Op-Ed from the Los Angeles Times by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar…

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don’t understand the protests? What you’re seeing is people pushed to the edge

What was your first reaction when you saw the video of the white cop kneeling on George Floyd’s neck while Floyd croaked, “I can’t breathe”?

If you’re white, you probably muttered a horrified, “Oh, my God” while shaking your head at the cruel injustice. If you’re black, you probably leapt to your feet, cursed, maybe threw something (certainly wanted to throw something), while shouting, “Not @#$%! again!”

So what you see when you see black protesters depends on whether you’re living in that burning building or watching it on TV with a bowl of corn chips in your lap waiting for “NCIS” to start.

What I want to see is not a rush to judgment, but a rush to justice.

