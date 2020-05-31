Powerade State Games FREE Virtual Soccer Skills & Virtual Basketball Skills Competitions:Registration is Closing Quickly/Soon!!!

LAST CALL

Virtual Soccer Skills Competition

&

Virtual Basketball Skills Competition

Only one day remains to enter our Powerade State Games Virtual Soccer Skills and Virtual Basketball Skills Competitions! Entry is FREE and it only takes a few minutes of your time to complete the challenge. Just follow these simple steps…

1. Download the Home Court App (free of charge) in the Apple App Store on either an iPhone or iPad.

2. Grab your ball and head outside to find somewhere in which you can move around a little while safely social distancing and following all state and local guidelines.

3. Open the Home Court App and go to the Soccer Drills Category. Complete the Soccer Dribble and Soccer Juggling, OR for Basketball, select the Single Target Ball Handling Drill.

4. Set up the device, take a few steps back and get ready to show us what you’ve got.

Video submissions are due by 11:59pm THIS SUNDAY, MAY 31ST! We’ve got divisions for everyone from Kindergarten to Adult. What are you waiting for? Visit the links below to register for FREE and to submit your video today!

VIRTUAL SOCCER SKILLS

VIRTUAL BASKETBALL SKILLS