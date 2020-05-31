Racing Roundup without Charlie Harville:1,500 to 1,800 Race Fans turn out to Ace Speedway in Alamance County, while 500-700 make their way to 311 Speedway in Madison

We have to call this the Racing Roundup without Charlie Harville(because we have to call it something), and since Charlie is no longer with us, let me just tell you something, if he were here Charlie Harville would be reporting that 1,500 to 1,800 race fans turned out to see the stock car racing at Ace Speedway in Alamance County tonight/Saturday night, while the 311 Motor Speedway in Madison, welcomed in the neighborhood of 500-700 paying customers into their racetrack this on Saturday evening….(311 Motor Speedway, know as the “Daytona of Dirt”)….

After last weekend’s wild and wide-open festivities at the Ace Speedway in Alamance County, last night/this Saturday night was anything but…

A much more organized setting from what we are seeing, but still a very strong turnout of fans, and still well above Governor Roy Cooper’s suggested fan gathering, that restricts outdoor settings to a limit of 25-50 fans in the same setting, at the same time…

To the credit of Ace Speedway, this week Ace had fan’s temperatures being taken at the front gate as the fans entered the racetrack, and the fans were required to sign an information sheet that had them list their name, phone number and other personal information…Personal info for tracing/tracking fans that came into the track….This personal info would be very valuable info if medical issues did arise.

More face masks were also being worn by the race fans at Ace, and it looked to be an entirely different setup at Ace, in comparison to what we were reporting from last Saturday night, on Memorial Day Weekend…

The 311 Speedway opened for the first time this season and their crowd was down a bit, but they still were hoping for a final number of between 500-700 fans in attendance…

Jeff Mills from the News and Record filed this report and you can take it all in when you CLICK HERE…Also with the N&R post, you will see photos from Jeff Mills and from News and Record photographer Woody Marshall…..

A large crowd at Ace Speedway in Alamance County, a steady crowd at 311 Motor Speedway in Madison, and a very big crowd gathered in protest in downtown Greensboro, on Saturday night….So a busy Saturday evening, throughout the Triad…And for all of the locations, Social Distancing seems to be getting more and more, a thing of the past…

All of our local gatherings are becoming a way for the locals to gather together and meet socially once again…It appears that the crowds really do want to get out and make a Social Statement and that they enjoy being together in these large groups…..

That’s our Roundup minus Charlie Harville for this weekend…

(And you might might say that I’m no Charlie Harville, and I would say back at you, “Of Course Not”…And I’m no Woody Durham either…This is your local reporter, bringing it to you from the streets/sheets, Andy Durham.)