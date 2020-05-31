Very Popular Downtown Greensboro Diner Closing:After 15 Years, Smith Street Diner is Gone/Closing for good

A sad day dawning…

The Smith Street Diner is closing….Gone for good…

They had the best menu and their great food will be missed…I was just thinking about their meatloaf today, and the potato salad, the okra, the mashed potatoes and gravy, the pinto beans, the apple sauce…

(That bowl of Okra was so large, I don’t think Jethro Bodine could have handled it, in one setting.)

My favorite was that BIG bowl of spaghetti…That Spaghetti was unreal…The bowl was soooo BIG and that Spaghetti was really coming at you…

No more, No mas…The Smith Street Diner is Gone…We lost the Robinson’s Restaurant which used to sit in the same location, in the same exact building as the Smith Street Diner, and now Robinson’s Restaurant and the Smith Street Diner, are both excellent restaurants from our past…

RIP:Smith Street Diner and very fond memories of the Robinson’s Restaurant that came before you…

from FOX 8 NEWS and MyFox8.com:

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Smith Street Diner in Greensboro is closing — for good, according to a Facebook post by the restaurant’s owner, Beth Kizhnerman.

The restaurant, which opened 15 years ago and has become a favorite of locals and visitors alike, closed its doors 67 days ago at the start of the stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kizhnerman wrote on Facebook that she has decided not to reopen. “The decision to close any business is exceedingly difficult believe me,” she wrote.

“When Smith Street Diner opened 15 plus years ago, we had no idea it would become what it has over the years…an institution. People dined with us not just from Greensboro but from all over the state and from all over the country. We had a lot of local regulars, but we also had a lot of out of town regulars. Smith Street Diner seemed to garner the hearts of many food writers, food bloggers and travel writers and people that just loved the small independently owned local diner.”