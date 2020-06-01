Another College Basketball Offer for Raven Preston(Southeast Guilford HS) and this time from the Lafayette Leopards

Over the past couple of weeks, we have been mentioning the college basketball offers for Raven Preston, from the Falcons of Southeast Guilford High School, and now this week she has another offer, this time coming in from the Lafayette University Leopards..

Raven Preston, Class of 2022 at SEG, is one of the top female high school basketball players in the state of North Carolina, and she averaged right at 20 points a game last season in her sophomore season for the SEG Falcons, while Raven averaged 15 ppg her freshman season at SEG…

Preston helped lead the SEG Falcons to the 2019 NCHSAA 3-A Women’s Basketball title, and then this past season, SEG was declared Co-Champs for the 3-A crown with E.E. Smith, of Fayetteville, due to the Coronavirus/COVID-19….

Here is the news from Twitter, as Raven Preston adds Lafayette, to her previous offers from UNCG and Bethune-Cookman…