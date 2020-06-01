City-Wide Curfew Begins Tonight at 8pm

City of Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn:

“As a result of the escalating violence that has come to Greensboro over the weekend, I have declared a curfew for the city beginning tonight at 8 pm. I am concerned more about the possible loss of life and injuries for our residents. The curfew is necessary to protect the public health, safety and welfare of our community.”

**********Curfew from 8:00pm – 6:00am**********

Full Press Release from the City of Greensboro website:

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan Declares City-wide Curfew

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan declared a curfew for the city of Greensboro beginning Monday, June 1. The curfew hours are from 8 pm to 6 am, and remain in effect until it is modified or rescinded by the Mayor.

“As a result of the escalating violence that has come to Greensboro over the weekend, I have declared a curfew for the city beginning tonight at 8 pm,” said Mayor Vaughan. “I am concerned more about the possible loss of life and injuries for our residents. The curfew is necessary to protect the public health, safety and welfare of our community.”

Exemptions from the curfew include:

Law enforcement officers, firefighters and other public safety employees;

Doctors, nurses, employees of hospitals or other medical facilities;

Public utilities, public transportation companies;

On-duty military personnel

News media, journalists

Individuals traveling between work and their residence

Individuals seeking medical care