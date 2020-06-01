Former East Carolina, Auburn and Wyoming football coach Pat Dye gone at age 80

Pat Dye, one of the top all-time football coaches at East Carolina University/ECU, has passed away…Coach Dye was 80 years old. Dye led the ECU Pirates’ football team from 1974-1979…

Pat Dye coached at ECU, Wyoming and Auburn….Coach Dye’s record was 153-62-5, in 19 seasons overall.

from www.espn.com:

Former Auburn football coach and athletic director Pat Dye, who was hospitalized last month for kidney-related issues, died Monday, according to a family member. He was 80.

Read more from ESPN, on the death and life of Coach Pat Dye, when you CLICK HERE.

from the Daily Reflector in Greenville, N.C.:

College football coaching legend Pat Dye, who led the East Carolina Pirates from 1974-79 with at least seven wins each year, died Monday.

Dye’s son, Pat Dye Jr., told ESPN.com recently the former coach had been hospitalized in Atlanta for kidney-related issues. He also said his father had tested positive for the coronavirus, but had been asymptomatic.

Dye, 80, is second among all ECU coaches with a .724 winning percentage (48-18-1) in six seasons. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.