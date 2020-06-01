Lawson Albright(Grimsley HS) selects Northwestern University:Whirlies’ Tight End taking his game to the Wildcats

Tight End Lawson Albright, from Grimsley High School, part of the Whirlies’ Class of 2021, has committed to attend Northwestern University, in Evanston, Illinois and will be a member of the NU Wildcats football team in the Fall of 2021…

In 2019 for the Grimsley Whirlies, Albright had 29 receptions for 475 yards and 10 touchdowns, and his 29 receptions lead the Whirlies’ in that category…

At 6/5/225, Lawson Albright is a very solid target, and can cause trouble for defenses not only with his size as a key target, but with his speed, as he gets into open space and heads down the field….

Here is the announcement from Grimsley Football on Twitter…..

Grimsley Football

@grimsleyfb

Congratulations to our guy

@AlbrightLawson

headed to

@NUFBFamily

! #TDT #BLUECOLLAR20 #FearTheG #GDTBAW

**********Northwestern University (NU) is a private research university in Evanston, Illinois. It was founded in 1851 by nine men whose goal was to establish a university that would serve the Northwest Territory. The university has approximately 8,300 undergraduate students, 13,600 graduate students, and 3,800 faculty members.**********