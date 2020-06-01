Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:Today we look to the Seniors from Grimsley HS(Home of the Whirlies)

Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:Today we have Grimsley High School(Home of the Whirlies)…

This is our 2020 “Senior Celebration”, as we look to all of the high school senior athletes from Guilford County, we study the sport they played in high school, and if they will be playing that sport in college…

(We try and personalize each one of these “Senior Athletes” pages, and let each one tell a different story.)

We look to the Grimsley High School atletic director Ethan Albright and commend him for his leadership, as he runs the day-to-day operations of Grimsley Atheltics…Ethan Albright ably assisted by Clayton Nance, Addison Edwards and others within the Grimsley High School Athletics program…

The lead coaches for Grimsley are all former Southern Guilford HS student-athletes, and now they run the football, basketball and baseball programs for Grimsley….And that would be Daryl Brown, Darren Corbett, and Jason Simmons…Titus Duff is now in charge of the girls basketball program and Grimsley has a full lineup of capable coaches, turning out successful athletes each season…

Just a few quick notes looking back on Grimsley Athletics from the 2019-2020 season, which brings us to our group of graduation Grimsley Senior Athletes of 2020, we remember what kind of crazy and successful season it was for the football team…Just a couple of points away from being in the 4-A Championship Game and falling to eventual winner, East Forsyth…Chris Zellous and Quan Nora putting up more points, and more numbers than many of the Whirlie faithful have seen in a long, long, time…There were a couple of games where Zellous and Nora were into the 300-400 yard land and they were putting up touchdowns so fast, the scoreboard operator was having trouble keeping up…Jaquavion Mayo and Chris Lyle will also carry on and play football in college, just like Quan and Chris….

Ahmil Flowers and the Grimsley boys basketball team gave us many fond memories this past season, and with the return of Coach Darren Corbett, the Grimsley boys basketball team looks to be in good hands, for many years to come..And the best thing about Ahmil Flowers is the fact that the young man not only tears it up on the basketball court, he is cleaning house in the classroom too…Flowers has done so well on the academic board, that he can probably pay his way through High Point University, on academics alone, and he will be with the HPU basketball team next season..

Finally on some of these Senior Spotlights/Highlights, we put in a word for Gus Hughes…We remember Gus back when he was a freshman, Gus would start in right field for the baseball team, and then work his way in to pitch…By his junior year, Gus was the winning pitcher in what many feel was the “Greatest high school game ever”, in Guilford County…That was the night Grimsley pulled off a one-run win over Page and Gus secured the win in releif, and the game went something like 15 innings, before Grimsley slipped past the Pirates…

Lots of those memories, and I’m sure the Senior Athletes have plenty of past treasures, stored up in their memory banks…

He are the Senior Athletes we have from Grimsley High School, and we have our standard 2020 processional music, Pomp and Circumstance, and when the music hits, let the march/procession begin….Say hello to these seniors, and as we get more of the colleges that they will be attending, we will be adding those in…For now, we have the Pomp and Circumstance and special commencement speaker D.J. Reader is waiting to deliver his farewell address to the Senior Athletes…

Music Please and do Click On Below…



Grimsley Senior Athletes:

Albright, Griffin

DePauw University…Will play baseball in college

Boys Varsity Baseball

Barnard, Sarah

Girls Varsity Softball

Barrow, Alivia

Girls Varsity Cheerleading

Bradshaw, Mary

Marymount University

Girls Varsity Soccer 0 GK

Brandsma, Nicholas

Boys Varsity Tennis

Brooks, Jonathan

Boys Varsity Indoor Track

Buckrham, Clifton

Boys Varsity Football

Buonkrong, Y-Khuin

Boys Varsity Tennis

Boys Varsity Indoor Track

Cantrell, Eric

Boys Varsity Swimming

Coed Varsity Swimming

Carlone, Gabriel

Boys Varsity Cross Country

Boys Varsity Track

Carwile, Katie

Girls Varsity Cross Country

Castillo-Gonzalez, Bryan

Boys Varsity Lacrosse

Chandler, Colin

Boys Varsity Swimming

Coed Varsity Swimming

Cross, George

Boys Varsity Soccer

Dascalokis, Alexandra

Girls Varsity Tennis

Dempsey, Jackson

Boys Varsity Baseball

Di Dio, Mattia

Boys Varsity Wrestling

Douglas, Demyus

Boys Varsity Football

Dupuis, Anna

Girls Varsity Field Hockey 10

Ewing, Charity

Girls Varsity Cheerleading

Fink, Alex

Boys Varsity Football

Flesch, Joseph

Boys Varsity Track

Boys Varsity Indoor Track

Flowers, Ahmil

High Point University…..Will play basketball in college

Boys Varsity Basketball 20

Fuquay, Blake

Girls Varsity Golf

Geniac, Peter

Boys Varsity Cross Country

Boys Varsity Track

Boys Varsity Indoor Track

Gertz, Alexander

Boys Varsity Cross Country

Boys Varsity Tennis

Gest, Jack

Boys Varsity Cross Country

Boys Varsity Indoor Track

Gigley, Annabel

Girls Varsity Cheerleading

Gillispie, Jake

Coed Varsity Swimming

Gillispie, Richard

Boys Varsity Golf

Boys Varsity Swimming

Glasser, Hunter

Boys Varsity Lacrosse 26

Gowens, Jaden

Boys Varsity Football

Haizlip, Xavier

Boys Varsity Football

Harris, Ellen

Coed Varsity Diving

Girls Varsity Swimming

Hayes, Jonathan

Boys Varsity Football

Hazzard, Henry

Boys Varsity Swimming

Coed Varsity Swimming

Helms, Harrison

Boys Varsity Cross Country

Henegar, Annie

Girls Varsity Volleyball

Girls Varsity Swimming

Hock, Mason

Boys Varsity Cross Country

Boys Varsity Track

Boys Varsity Swimming

Coed Varsity Swimming

Holmes, Jordan

Girls Varsity Basketball 12

Hughes, Alexander Senior

UNC- Charlotte…Will play baseball in college

Boys Varsity Baseball

Ishimwe, Liliane

Girls Varsity Track

Girls Varsity Indoor Track

Jacobs, Benjamin

Boys Varsity Cross Country

James, Bobby

Boys Varsity Football

Jenkins, Benjamin

Boys Varsity Soccer

Jiles, Seth

Boys Varsity Cross Country

Boys Varsity Track

Boys Varsity Indoor Track

Jones, Alice

Girls Varsity Lacrosse 12

Jones, Madden

Coed Varsity Swimming

Jones, Maxwell

Boys Varsity Swimming

Coed Varsity Swimming

Kaiser, Leo

Boys Varsity Lacrosse

Kerns, William

Boys Varsity Lacrosse

Kovack, Alexander

Boys Varsity Football

Kreager, Ross

Boys Varsity Basketball

Krege, Jordan

Girls Varsity Volleyball

Lampkin, Clara

Girls Varsity Field Hockey

Le, Tramanh

Girls Varsity Tennis

LeBlanc, Benjamin

Boys Varsity Soccer

Leung, Emma

Girls Varsity Volleyball

Lorenz, Dalton

Boys Varsity Swimming

Lorenz, Reid

Coed Varsity Swimming

Lyle, Christopher

App State -…Will play football in college

Boys Varsity Football

Maaravi, Shai

Coed Varsity Swimming

Maas, Daniel

Boys Varsity Cross Country

Boys Varsity Track

Mahiko, Tatsuhiro

Boys Varsity Soccer

Marsh, Ethan

University of Virginia

Boys Varsity Cross Country

Boys Varsity Baseball

Martinek-Jenne, Ronan

Boys Varsity Basketball

Mayo, Jaquavion Senior

Contra Costa Jr. College-…Will play football in college

Boys Varsity Football

McClain-Rubin, Ryland

Boys Varsity Cross Country

Boys Varsity Track

McCloy, Faith Madison

Girls Varsity Volleyball

Mcdonald, Nick

Boys Varsity Football

McKee, James

Boys Varsity Cross Country

Boys Varsity Swimming

McKee, Lacy

Girls Varsity Lacrosse

McKee, Ross

Coed Varsity Swimming

Milholin, Ava

Girls Varsity Volleyball

Miller, Susan

Girls Varsity Cross Country

Mitchell, William Senior

Boys Varsity Cross Country

Moore, Peyton

Girls Varsity Field Hockey

Morgan, Serenity

Girls Varsity Cross Country

Girls Varsity Soccer

Morrison, Jayna Senior

Fall School Year: 19-20

Girls Varsity Cheerleading

Motley, Darryl

Boys Varsity Football

Nora, Quan Senior

Louisburg Jr. College-…Will play football in college

Boys Varsity Football

Parker, Jaden

Boys Varsity Tennis

Perini, Reese

Girls Varsity Tennis

Phillips, Isabel

Girls Varsity Field Hockey

Girls Varsity Softball

Girls Varsity Indoor Track

Pines, Hannah Eve

Girls Varsity Volleyball

Pinnix, Omega

University of Illinois @ Chicago

Girls Varsity Swimming

Coed Varsity Swimming

Powell, Cierra

Girls Varsity Cheerleading

Powell, Jade

Girls Varsity Track

Girls Varsity Indoor Track

Rao, Siddhant

Boys Varsity Cross Country

Ross-Obare, Amir

Boys Varsity Football

Rowe, Elizabeth

Girls Varsity Field Hockey

Sample, Melissa

Girls Varsity Field Hockey

Seigler, Niheira

Girls Varsity Cheerleading

Skidmore, Harrison

Boys Varsity Soccer

Slack, Coit

Boys Varsity Lacrosse

Slack, Lansden

Boys Varsity Football

Sosa-Leyva, Miguel

Boys Varsity Cross Country

Boys Varsity Track

Boys Varsity Indoor Track

Spofford, Mackenzie

Girls Varsity Softball

Coed Varsity Swimming

Stewart, Aaron

Appalachian State University

Boys Varsity Baseball

Suddreth Fee, Khyra

Girls Varsity Cheerleading

Tate, Avery Senior

Girls Varsity Swimming

Coed Varsity Swimming

Thomae, Lucas

Boys Varsity Cross Country

Boys Varsity Track

Boys Varsity Indoor Track

Thornhill, Will

Appalachian State University for school only

Boys Varsity Football

Wankhede, Jyotiraditya Senior

Boys Varsity Cross Country

Weaver, Jonathan Senior

Boys Varsity Track

Weil, Alex

Boys Varsity Cross Country

Boys Varsity Track

Boys Varsity Indoor Track

Wells, Camille

Girls Varsity Cross Country

Williamson, Quentin

Boys Varsity Football

Willse, Jada

Girls Varsity Tennis

Wood, Xander

Boys Varsity Tennis

Xiao, Sunny

New York University

Girls Varsity Swimming

Coed Varsity Swimming

Yarbrough, Emma

Girls Varsity Cross Country

Zellous, Christofer Senior

Hampton University – QB…Will play football in college

Boys Varsity Football

(As we mentioned earlier, we will be adding in more of the colleges for the Grimsley seniors, as they come in.)

Now time to break it down and Celebrate…Time for this special “Senior Celebration” for the Grimsley Whirlies…We have our ‘Band of the Year’, Kool and the Gang, and they will bring us the Post-Graduation tune to take us all home….This is “Celebration”, by Kool and the Gang….

Celebration, Click On Below…



Here is that talk we promised you from D.J. Reader, going back to his days when he was first hitting the NFL, and his work to get into the league, with the Houston Texans…D.J. now with the Cincinnati Bengal, for the upcoming 2020 NFL season…D.J. Reader, a proud Grimsley High School graduate and a former Grimsley graduating “Senior Athlete”…

CLICK BELOW for the video show, from YouTube..

