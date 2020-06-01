Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:Today we look to the Seniors from Grimsley HS(Home of the Whirlies)
Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:Today we have Grimsley High School(Home of the Whirlies)…
The Grimsley Whirlies Senior Athletes page is being brought to us by Neese’s Country Sausage….Neese’s Country Sausage, a family tradition for over 100 years..Their “special recipe” was created by J.T. Neese in the early 1900’s….They use the whole hog, everything except for the squeal…Neese’s Country Sausage, Bacon, Liver Pudding and more…Go to neesesausage.com for more info…Thanks to Neese’s Country Sausage for sponsoring the Grimsley Whirlies’ page…
This is our 2020 “Senior Celebration”, as we look to all of the high school senior athletes from Guilford County, we study the sport they played in high school, and if they will be playing that sport in college…
(We try and personalize each one of these “Senior Athletes” pages, and let each one tell a different story.)
We look to the Grimsley High School atletic director Ethan Albright and commend him for his leadership, as he runs the day-to-day operations of Grimsley Atheltics…Ethan Albright ably assisted by Clayton Nance, Addison Edwards and others within the Grimsley High School Athletics program…
The lead coaches for Grimsley are all former Southern Guilford HS student-athletes, and now they run the football, basketball and baseball programs for Grimsley….And that would be Daryl Brown, Darren Corbett, and Jason Simmons…Titus Duff is now in charge of the girls basketball program and Grimsley has a full lineup of capable coaches, turning out successful athletes each season…
Just a few quick notes looking back on Grimsley Athletics from the 2019-2020 season, which brings us to our group of graduation Grimsley Senior Athletes of 2020, we remember what kind of crazy and successful season it was for the football team…Just a couple of points away from being in the 4-A Championship Game and falling to eventual winner, East Forsyth…Chris Zellous and Quan Nora putting up more points, and more numbers than many of the Whirlie faithful have seen in a long, long, time…There were a couple of games where Zellous and Nora were into the 300-400 yard land and they were putting up touchdowns so fast, the scoreboard operator was having trouble keeping up…Jaquavion Mayo and Chris Lyle will also carry on and play football in college, just like Quan and Chris….
Ahmil Flowers and the Grimsley boys basketball team gave us many fond memories this past season, and with the return of Coach Darren Corbett, the Grimsley boys basketball team looks to be in good hands, for many years to come..And the best thing about Ahmil Flowers is the fact that the young man not only tears it up on the basketball court, he is cleaning house in the classroom too…Flowers has done so well on the academic board, that he can probably pay his way through High Point University, on academics alone, and he will be with the HPU basketball team next season..
Finally on some of these Senior Spotlights/Highlights, we put in a word for Gus Hughes…We remember Gus back when he was a freshman, Gus would start in right field for the baseball team, and then work his way in to pitch…By his junior year, Gus was the winning pitcher in what many feel was the “Greatest high school game ever”, in Guilford County…That was the night Grimsley pulled off a one-run win over Page and Gus secured the win in releif, and the game went something like 15 innings, before Grimsley slipped past the Pirates…
Lots of those memories, and I’m sure the Senior Athletes have plenty of past treasures, stored up in their memory banks…
Ethan Albright, the Grimsley AD, will handing out the Senior Athletes’ sports diplomas today, and we have the music queued up and now is the time for Tommy Neese to “Bring on the Bacon/Sausage”….
He are the Senior Athletes we have from Grimsley High School, and we have our standard 2020 processional music, Pomp and Circumstance, and when the music hits, let the march/procession begin….Say hello to these seniors, and as we get more of the colleges that they will be attending, we will be adding those in…For now, we have the Pomp and Circumstance and special commencement speaker D.J. Reader is waiting to deliver his farewell address to the Senior Athletes…
Music Please and do Click On Below…
Grimsley Senior Athletes:
Albright, Griffin
DePauw University…Will play baseball in college
Boys Varsity Baseball
Barnard, Sarah
Girls Varsity Softball
Barrow, Alivia
Girls Varsity Cheerleading
Bradshaw, Mary
Marymount University
Girls Varsity Soccer 0 GK
Brandsma, Nicholas
Boys Varsity Tennis
Brooks, Jonathan
Boys Varsity Indoor Track
Buckrham, Clifton
Boys Varsity Football
Buonkrong, Y-Khuin
Boys Varsity Tennis
Boys Varsity Indoor Track
Cantrell, Eric
Boys Varsity Swimming
Coed Varsity Swimming
Carlone, Gabriel
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Track
Carwile, Katie
Girls Varsity Cross Country
Castillo-Gonzalez, Bryan
Boys Varsity Lacrosse
Chandler, Colin
Boys Varsity Swimming
Coed Varsity Swimming
Cross, George
Boys Varsity Soccer
Dascalokis, Alexandra
Girls Varsity Tennis
Dempsey, Jackson
Boys Varsity Baseball
Di Dio, Mattia
Boys Varsity Wrestling
Douglas, Demyus
Boys Varsity Football
Dupuis, Anna
Girls Varsity Field Hockey 10
Ewing, Charity
Girls Varsity Cheerleading
Fink, Alex
Boys Varsity Football
Flesch, Joseph
Boys Varsity Track
Boys Varsity Indoor Track
Flowers, Ahmil
High Point University…..Will play basketball in college
Boys Varsity Basketball 20
Fuquay, Blake
Girls Varsity Golf
Geniac, Peter
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Track
Boys Varsity Indoor Track
Gertz, Alexander
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Tennis
Gest, Jack
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Indoor Track
Gigley, Annabel
Girls Varsity Cheerleading
Gillispie, Jake
Coed Varsity Swimming
Gillispie, Richard
Boys Varsity Golf
Boys Varsity Swimming
Glasser, Hunter
Boys Varsity Lacrosse 26
Gowens, Jaden
Boys Varsity Football
Haizlip, Xavier
Boys Varsity Football
Harris, Ellen
Coed Varsity Diving
Girls Varsity Swimming
Hayes, Jonathan
Boys Varsity Football
Hazzard, Henry
Boys Varsity Swimming
Coed Varsity Swimming
Helms, Harrison
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Henegar, Annie
Girls Varsity Volleyball
Girls Varsity Swimming
Hock, Mason
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Track
Boys Varsity Swimming
Coed Varsity Swimming
Holmes, Jordan
Girls Varsity Basketball 12
Hughes, Alexander Senior
UNC- Charlotte…Will play baseball in college
Boys Varsity Baseball
Ishimwe, Liliane
Girls Varsity Track
Girls Varsity Indoor Track
Jacobs, Benjamin
Boys Varsity Cross Country
James, Bobby
Boys Varsity Football
Jenkins, Benjamin
Boys Varsity Soccer
Jiles, Seth
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Track
Boys Varsity Indoor Track
Jones, Alice
Girls Varsity Lacrosse 12
Jones, Madden
Coed Varsity Swimming
Jones, Maxwell
Boys Varsity Swimming
Coed Varsity Swimming
Kaiser, Leo
Boys Varsity Lacrosse
Kerns, William
Boys Varsity Lacrosse
Kovack, Alexander
Boys Varsity Football
Kreager, Ross
Boys Varsity Basketball
Krege, Jordan
Girls Varsity Volleyball
Lampkin, Clara
Girls Varsity Field Hockey
Le, Tramanh
Girls Varsity Tennis
LeBlanc, Benjamin
Boys Varsity Soccer
Leung, Emma
Girls Varsity Volleyball
Lorenz, Dalton
Boys Varsity Swimming
Lorenz, Reid
Coed Varsity Swimming
Lyle, Christopher
App State -…Will play football in college
Boys Varsity Football
Maaravi, Shai
Coed Varsity Swimming
Maas, Daniel
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Track
Mahiko, Tatsuhiro
Boys Varsity Soccer
Marsh, Ethan
University of Virginia
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Baseball
Martinek-Jenne, Ronan
Boys Varsity Basketball
Mayo, Jaquavion Senior
Contra Costa Jr. College-…Will play football in college
Boys Varsity Football
McClain-Rubin, Ryland
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Track
McCloy, Faith Madison
Girls Varsity Volleyball
Mcdonald, Nick
Boys Varsity Football
McKee, James
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Swimming
McKee, Lacy
Girls Varsity Lacrosse
McKee, Ross
Coed Varsity Swimming
Milholin, Ava
Girls Varsity Volleyball
Miller, Susan
Girls Varsity Cross Country
Mitchell, William Senior
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Moore, Peyton
Girls Varsity Field Hockey
Morgan, Serenity
Girls Varsity Cross Country
Girls Varsity Soccer
Morrison, Jayna Senior
Fall School Year: 19-20
Girls Varsity Cheerleading
Motley, Darryl
Boys Varsity Football
Nora, Quan Senior
Louisburg Jr. College-…Will play football in college
Boys Varsity Football
Parker, Jaden
Boys Varsity Tennis
Perini, Reese
Girls Varsity Tennis
Phillips, Isabel
Girls Varsity Field Hockey
Girls Varsity Softball
Girls Varsity Indoor Track
Pines, Hannah Eve
Girls Varsity Volleyball
Pinnix, Omega
University of Illinois @ Chicago
Girls Varsity Swimming
Coed Varsity Swimming
Powell, Cierra
Girls Varsity Cheerleading
Powell, Jade
Girls Varsity Track
Girls Varsity Indoor Track
Rao, Siddhant
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Ross-Obare, Amir
Boys Varsity Football
Rowe, Elizabeth
Girls Varsity Field Hockey
Sample, Melissa
Girls Varsity Field Hockey
Seigler, Niheira
Girls Varsity Cheerleading
Skidmore, Harrison
Boys Varsity Soccer
Slack, Coit
Boys Varsity Lacrosse
Slack, Lansden
Boys Varsity Football
Sosa-Leyva, Miguel
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Track
Boys Varsity Indoor Track
Spofford, Mackenzie
Girls Varsity Softball
Coed Varsity Swimming
Stewart, Aaron
Appalachian State University
Boys Varsity Baseball
Suddreth Fee, Khyra
Girls Varsity Cheerleading
Tate, Avery Senior
Girls Varsity Swimming
Coed Varsity Swimming
Thomae, Lucas
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Track
Boys Varsity Indoor Track
Thornhill, Will
Appalachian State University for school only
Boys Varsity Football
Wankhede, Jyotiraditya Senior
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Weaver, Jonathan Senior
Boys Varsity Track
Weil, Alex
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Track
Boys Varsity Indoor Track
Wells, Camille
Girls Varsity Cross Country
Williamson, Quentin
Boys Varsity Football
Willse, Jada
Girls Varsity Tennis
Wood, Xander
Boys Varsity Tennis
Xiao, Sunny
New York University
Girls Varsity Swimming
Coed Varsity Swimming
Yarbrough, Emma
Girls Varsity Cross Country
Zellous, Christofer Senior
Hampton University – QB…Will play football in college
Boys Varsity Football
(As we mentioned earlier, we will be adding in more of the colleges for the Grimsley seniors, as they come in.)
Now time to break it down and Celebrate…Time for this special “Senior Celebration” for the Grimsley Whirlies…We have our ‘Band of the Year’, Kool and the Gang, and they will bring us the Post-Graduation tune to take us all home….This is “Celebration”, by Kool and the Gang….
Celebration, Click On Below…
Here is that talk we promised you from D.J. Reader, going back to his days when he was first hitting the NFL, and his work to get into the league, with the Houston Texans…D.J. now with the Cincinnati Bengal, for the upcoming 2020 NFL season…D.J. Reader, a proud Grimsley High School graduate and a former Grimsley graduating “Senior Athlete”…
CLICK BELOW for the video show, from YouTube..
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.