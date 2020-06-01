Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:Today we look to the Seniors from Grimsley HS(Home of the Whirlies)

Posted by Andy Durham on June 1, 2020 at 4:49 pm under College, High School | Be the First to Comment

Recognizing/Celebrating the Senior Athletes from around Guilford County:Today we have Grimsley High School(Home of the Whirlies)

The Grimsley Whirlies Senior Athletes page is being brought to us by Neese’s Country Sausage….Neese’s Country Sausage, a family tradition for over 100 years..Their “special recipe” was created by J.T. Neese in the early 1900’s….They use the whole hog, everything except for the squeal…Neese’s Country Sausage, Bacon, Liver Pudding and more…Go to neesesausage.com for more info…Thanks to Neese’s Country Sausage for sponsoring the Grimsley Whirlies’ page

This is our 2020 “Senior Celebration”, as we look to all of the high school senior athletes from Guilford County, we study the sport they played in high school, and if they will be playing that sport in college…
(We try and personalize each one of these “Senior Athletes” pages, and let each one tell a different story.)

We look to the Grimsley High School atletic director Ethan Albright and commend him for his leadership, as he runs the day-to-day operations of Grimsley AthelticsEthan Albright ably assisted by Clayton Nance, Addison Edwards and others within the Grimsley High School Athletics program…

The lead coaches for Grimsley are all former Southern Guilford HS student-athletes, and now they run the football, basketball and baseball programs for Grimsley….And that would be Daryl Brown, Darren Corbett, and Jason SimmonsTitus Duff is now in charge of the girls basketball program and Grimsley has a full lineup of capable coaches, turning out successful athletes each season…

Just a few quick notes looking back on Grimsley Athletics from the 2019-2020 season, which brings us to our group of graduation Grimsley Senior Athletes of 2020, we remember what kind of crazy and successful season it was for the football team…Just a couple of points away from being in the 4-A Championship Game and falling to eventual winner, East Forsyth…Chris Zellous and Quan Nora putting up more points, and more numbers than many of the Whirlie faithful have seen in a long, long, time…There were a couple of games where Zellous and Nora were into the 300-400 yard land and they were putting up touchdowns so fast, the scoreboard operator was having trouble keeping up…Jaquavion Mayo and Chris Lyle will also carry on and play football in college, just like Quan and Chris….

Ahmil Flowers and the Grimsley boys basketball team gave us many fond memories this past season, and with the return of Coach Darren Corbett, the Grimsley boys basketball team looks to be in good hands, for many years to come..And the best thing about Ahmil Flowers is the fact that the young man not only tears it up on the basketball court, he is cleaning house in the classroom too…Flowers has done so well on the academic board, that he can probably pay his way through High Point University, on academics alone, and he will be with the HPU basketball team next season..

Finally on some of these Senior Spotlights/Highlights, we put in a word for Gus Hughes…We remember Gus back when he was a freshman, Gus would start in right field for the baseball team, and then work his way in to pitch…By his junior year, Gus was the winning pitcher in what many feel was the “Greatest high school game ever”, in Guilford County…That was the night Grimsley pulled off a one-run win over Page and Gus secured the win in releif, and the game went something like 15 innings, before Grimsley slipped past the Pirates…

Lots of those memories, and I’m sure the Senior Athletes have plenty of past treasures, stored up in their memory banks…

Ethan Albright, the Grimsley AD, will handing out the Senior Athletes’ sports diplomas today, and we have the music queued up and now is the time for Tommy Neese to “Bring on the Bacon/Sausage”….

He are the Senior Athletes we have from Grimsley High School, and we have our standard 2020 processional music, Pomp and Circumstance, and when the music hits, let the march/procession begin….Say hello to these seniors, and as we get more of the colleges that they will be attending, we will be adding those in…For now, we have the Pomp and Circumstance and special commencement speaker D.J. Reader is waiting to deliver his farewell address to the Senior Athletes…

Music Please and do Click On Below…

Grimsley Senior Athletes:
Albright, Griffin
DePauw University…Will play baseball in college
Boys Varsity Baseball

Barnard, Sarah
Girls Varsity Softball

Barrow, Alivia
Girls Varsity Cheerleading

Bradshaw, Mary
Marymount University
Girls Varsity Soccer 0 GK

Brandsma, Nicholas
Boys Varsity Tennis

Brooks, Jonathan
Boys Varsity Indoor Track

Buckrham, Clifton
Boys Varsity Football

Buonkrong, Y-Khuin
Boys Varsity Tennis
Boys Varsity Indoor Track

Cantrell, Eric
Boys Varsity Swimming
Coed Varsity Swimming

Carlone, Gabriel
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Track

Carwile, Katie
Girls Varsity Cross Country

Castillo-Gonzalez, Bryan
Boys Varsity Lacrosse

Chandler, Colin
Boys Varsity Swimming
Coed Varsity Swimming

Cross, George
Boys Varsity Soccer

Dascalokis, Alexandra
Girls Varsity Tennis

Dempsey, Jackson
Boys Varsity Baseball

Di Dio, Mattia
Boys Varsity Wrestling

Douglas, Demyus
Boys Varsity Football

Dupuis, Anna
Girls Varsity Field Hockey 10

Ewing, Charity
Girls Varsity Cheerleading

Fink, Alex
Boys Varsity Football

Flesch, Joseph
Boys Varsity Track
Boys Varsity Indoor Track

Flowers, Ahmil
High Point University…..Will play basketball in college
Boys Varsity Basketball 20

Fuquay, Blake
Girls Varsity Golf

Geniac, Peter
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Track
Boys Varsity Indoor Track

Gertz, Alexander
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Tennis

Gest, Jack
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Indoor Track

Gigley, Annabel
Girls Varsity Cheerleading

Gillispie, Jake
Coed Varsity Swimming

Gillispie, Richard
Boys Varsity Golf
Boys Varsity Swimming

Glasser, Hunter
Boys Varsity Lacrosse 26

Gowens, Jaden
Boys Varsity Football

Haizlip, Xavier
Boys Varsity Football

Harris, Ellen
Coed Varsity Diving
Girls Varsity Swimming

Hayes, Jonathan
Boys Varsity Football

Hazzard, Henry
Boys Varsity Swimming
Coed Varsity Swimming

Helms, Harrison
Boys Varsity Cross Country

Henegar, Annie
Girls Varsity Volleyball
Girls Varsity Swimming

Hock, Mason
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Track
Boys Varsity Swimming
Coed Varsity Swimming

Holmes, Jordan
Girls Varsity Basketball 12

Hughes, Alexander Senior
UNC- Charlotte…Will play baseball in college
Boys Varsity Baseball

Ishimwe, Liliane
Girls Varsity Track
Girls Varsity Indoor Track

Jacobs, Benjamin
Boys Varsity Cross Country

James, Bobby
Boys Varsity Football

Jenkins, Benjamin
Boys Varsity Soccer

Jiles, Seth
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Track
Boys Varsity Indoor Track

Jones, Alice
Girls Varsity Lacrosse 12

Jones, Madden
Coed Varsity Swimming

Jones, Maxwell
Boys Varsity Swimming
Coed Varsity Swimming

Kaiser, Leo
Boys Varsity Lacrosse

Kerns, William
Boys Varsity Lacrosse

Kovack, Alexander
Boys Varsity Football

Kreager, Ross
Boys Varsity Basketball

Krege, Jordan
Girls Varsity Volleyball

Lampkin, Clara
Girls Varsity Field Hockey

Le, Tramanh
Girls Varsity Tennis

LeBlanc, Benjamin
Boys Varsity Soccer

Leung, Emma
Girls Varsity Volleyball

Lorenz, Dalton
Boys Varsity Swimming

Lorenz, Reid
Coed Varsity Swimming

Lyle, Christopher
App State -…Will play football in college
Boys Varsity Football

Maaravi, Shai
Coed Varsity Swimming

Maas, Daniel
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Track

Mahiko, Tatsuhiro
Boys Varsity Soccer

Marsh, Ethan
University of Virginia
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Baseball

Martinek-Jenne, Ronan
Boys Varsity Basketball

Mayo, Jaquavion Senior
Contra Costa Jr. College-…Will play football in college
Boys Varsity Football

McClain-Rubin, Ryland
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Track

McCloy, Faith Madison
Girls Varsity Volleyball

Mcdonald, Nick
Boys Varsity Football

McKee, James
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Swimming

McKee, Lacy
Girls Varsity Lacrosse

McKee, Ross
Coed Varsity Swimming

Milholin, Ava
Girls Varsity Volleyball

Miller, Susan
Girls Varsity Cross Country

Mitchell, William Senior
Boys Varsity Cross Country

Moore, Peyton
Girls Varsity Field Hockey

Morgan, Serenity
Girls Varsity Cross Country
Girls Varsity Soccer

Morrison, Jayna Senior
Fall School Year: 19-20
Girls Varsity Cheerleading

Motley, Darryl
Boys Varsity Football

Nora, Quan Senior
Louisburg Jr. College-…Will play football in college
Boys Varsity Football

Parker, Jaden
Boys Varsity Tennis

Perini, Reese
Girls Varsity Tennis

Phillips, Isabel
Girls Varsity Field Hockey
Girls Varsity Softball
Girls Varsity Indoor Track

Pines, Hannah Eve
Girls Varsity Volleyball

Pinnix, Omega
University of Illinois @ Chicago
Girls Varsity Swimming
Coed Varsity Swimming

Powell, Cierra
Girls Varsity Cheerleading

Powell, Jade
Girls Varsity Track
Girls Varsity Indoor Track

Rao, Siddhant
Boys Varsity Cross Country

Ross-Obare, Amir
Boys Varsity Football

Rowe, Elizabeth
Girls Varsity Field Hockey

Sample, Melissa
Girls Varsity Field Hockey

Seigler, Niheira
Girls Varsity Cheerleading

Skidmore, Harrison
Boys Varsity Soccer

Slack, Coit
Boys Varsity Lacrosse

Slack, Lansden
Boys Varsity Football

Sosa-Leyva, Miguel
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Track
Boys Varsity Indoor Track

Spofford, Mackenzie
Girls Varsity Softball
Coed Varsity Swimming

Stewart, Aaron
Appalachian State University
Boys Varsity Baseball

Suddreth Fee, Khyra
Girls Varsity Cheerleading

Tate, Avery Senior
Girls Varsity Swimming
Coed Varsity Swimming

Thomae, Lucas
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Track
Boys Varsity Indoor Track

Thornhill, Will
Appalachian State University for school only
Boys Varsity Football

Wankhede, Jyotiraditya Senior
Boys Varsity Cross Country

Weaver, Jonathan Senior
Boys Varsity Track

Weil, Alex
Boys Varsity Cross Country
Boys Varsity Track
Boys Varsity Indoor Track

Wells, Camille
Girls Varsity Cross Country

Williamson, Quentin
Boys Varsity Football

Willse, Jada
Girls Varsity Tennis

Wood, Xander
Boys Varsity Tennis

Xiao, Sunny
New York University
Girls Varsity Swimming
Coed Varsity Swimming

Yarbrough, Emma
Girls Varsity Cross Country

Zellous, Christofer Senior
Hampton University – QB…Will play football in college
Boys Varsity Football

(As we mentioned earlier, we will be adding in more of the colleges for the Grimsley seniors, as they come in.)

Now time to break it down and Celebrate…Time for this special “Senior Celebration” for the Grimsley Whirlies…We have our ‘Band of the Year’, Kool and the Gang, and they will bring us the Post-Graduation tune to take us all home….This is “Celebration”, by Kool and the Gang….
Celebration, Click On Below…

Here is that talk we promised you from D.J. Reader, going back to his days when he was first hitting the NFL, and his work to get into the league, with the Houston Texans…D.J. now with the Cincinnati Bengal, for the upcoming 2020 NFL season…D.J. Reader, a proud Grimsley High School graduate and a former Grimsley graduating “Senior Athlete”
CLICK BELOW for the video show, from YouTube..

Tags: , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top