Three Ragsdale High School Athletes Sign For College:Mackenzie Allison to Belmont Abbey for Softball/Erica Edwards to Greensboro College for Softball/Raymond Brooks to Mars Hill for Soccer

All three of the Ragsdale High School Tigers had previously committed to attend the college of their choice, and today, they made that decision official, with the College Signing….

Mackenzie Allison, from Ragsdale High School, has signed to play college softball, at Belmont Abbey…

Congratulations to Mackenzie Allison who signed with Belmont Abbey to continue her academic and softball career. @gsosports @JoeSireraNR #Ragsdale pic.twitter.com/esn9XRKbA9 — Ragsdale Athletics (@Ragsdale_Tigers) June 1, 2020

Erica Edwards, from Ragsdale High School, has signed to play college softball at Greensboro College, for coach Teresa Fister…

Congratulations to Erica Edwards who signed with Greensboro College to further her academic and softball career. @gsosports @JoeSireraNR #ragsdale pic.twitter.com/hYAB9YcHWm — Ragsdale Athletics (@Ragsdale_Tigers) June 1, 2020

Raymond Brooks, from Ragsdale High School, has signed to play college men’s soccer, at Mars Hill College…

Congratulations to Raymond Brooks who will be attending Mars Hill this fall to continue his academic and soccer career. @gsosports #ragsdale pic.twitter.com/Ktry3l1kj0 — Ragsdale Athletics (@Ragsdale_Tigers) June 1, 2020