Three Ragsdale High School Athletes Sign For College:Mackenzie Allison to Belmont Abbey for Softball/Erica Edwards to Greensboro College for Softball/Raymond Brooks to Mars Hill for Soccer

June 1, 2020

All three of the Ragsdale High School Tigers had previously committed to attend the college of their choice, and today, they made that decision official, with the College Signing….

Mackenzie Allison, from Ragsdale High School, has signed to play college softball, at Belmont Abbey…

Erica Edwards, from Ragsdale High School, has signed to play college softball at Greensboro College, for coach Teresa Fister…

Raymond Brooks, from Ragsdale High School, has signed to play college men’s soccer, at Mars Hill College…

