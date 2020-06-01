Toby Webb Coach of the Year Award winners named for 2019-2020:Reid Holmes(Southwest Guilford HS) brings home the honors

Toby Webb Outstanding Coach Award winners named for 2019-2020…Reid Holmes(Southwest Guilford High School)

Link to Story/Video

Video on Coach Reid Holmes and photo of Coach Holmes, available at this link…

(Reid Holmes, a Western Guilford-grad and son of Jim Holmes, one of the state’s top all-time football officials, and Reid is the brother of Michael Holmes, a long-time professional baseball scout.)

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2020 Toby Webb Outstanding Coach Awards. The Toby Webb Award recognizes two coaches annually, one male and one female. Kim Miller from Swansboro High School and Anthony “Reid” Holmes from Southwest Guilford High School have been chosen for the honor.

Since 2006, the Toby Webb Outstanding Coach Award seeks to recognize and honor coaches who have had an impact on the lives of student-athletes, and students in general, by encouraging them to succeed, helping to develop self-confidence, ambition, a sound work ethic, and other skills necessary for success in the students’ later lives. Consideration is also taken for coaches with a record of encouraging student-athletes to be well-rounded and display excellence in the areas of scholarship, citizenship, and music among many others.

Each recipient of the Toby Webb Outstanding Coach Award is recognized with a commemorative plaque and receives a $2,000 cash award.

Kim Miller – Swansboro High School

Kim Miller has spent 23 years at Swansboro High School where she has served as volleyball, women’s basketball and softball coach in addition to duties as the school’s athletic director, sports medicine and physical education teacher. Coach Miller is noted for going the extra mile. During Hurricanes Florence and Matthew while the school was in use as an emergency shelter, Miller stayed at the school with the emergency response team to ensure generators were running, help secure the roof, mop floors, lay tarps, and provide food runs for needy families. During the current COVID-19 crisis, Miller is checking on families daily to make sure they have needed food and supplies.

Miller is a shining example of an iconic figure that supports their community. She encourages her students to follow her example in supporting the community and regularly gives them opportunities to serve alongside her. During the holiday season, Miller hosts a hygiene goods drive and takes students to the Veteran’s Home in Kinston to sing Christmas carols and deliver goody bags with supplies to the residents. Miller’s principal, Helen Gross described Miller by saying, “Her dedication to their success results in the development of relationships between her and the students as well as the way they treat each other on the court or field. Her expectations for their performance, and more importantly, attitude, can be seen in their sportsmanship and school spirit.”

Anthony “Reid” Holmes – Southwest Guilford High School

Anthony “Reid” Holmes has been serving student athletes in education over a 23-year career. He has served as a baseball, basketball, and football coach, as well as an assistant athletic director. He has been a head baseball coach for 20 years, currently serving at Southwest Guilford. For the last five years, Holmes has worked with the North Carolina Coaches Association (NCCA) to prepare for the annual summer clinic and East/West All-Star Games. He is dedicated to the school and program, serving every Friday night home football game as the school’s official game administrator, greeting officials and visiting teams when they arrive, staying late into the night to assist in cleaning the facility and ensure they are ready for the next event.

Holmes has helped provide free baseball instruction to inner-city youth programs in High Point that struggle with coaches, equipment and role models. In addition to his regular assistance with the NCCA Clinic, Holmes works with Mercy Hill Church as a volunteer in the “Out of the Garden” group, he has worked with the State Games, the Vs. Cancer Organization which fights childhood cancer. In partnership with Ragsdale High School, Coach Holmes’ teams have helped raise at least $10,000 for childhood cancer research.

Courtesy of James Alverson, Director of Media for the NCHSAA