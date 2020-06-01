Travis Shaw, the Big Defensive Lineman from Grimsley High School, receives college football offer from Clemson University

Travis Shaw, Grimsley High School Class of 2022, has a received a college football offer from Clemson University…

Shaw stands right at 6’5/320 and Travis is still just a growing boy…

Big Trav has had his share college football offers already with Alabama, Auburn, Duke, Georgia, LSU, N.C. State, Ohio State, Oregon, UNC-Chapel Hill, and Southern Cal all hoping to land the BIG defensive lineman’s services, and now you can add the Clemson Tigers to the mix/list..

Will Clemson be the future college football home of Travis Shaw???

D.J. Reader, also a very BIG defensive lineman out of Grimsley HS, is a mentor to Travis Shaw, and D.J. Reader is a former Clemson Tiger, and that should bode well for the Tigers chances of landing Travis Shaw….

Many have felt you may see Travis Shaw going the way of one of his best friends, Payton Page, from Dudley HS…Page, is 6’4/315 and he will be a senior at Dudley in 2020-2021….So we will also want to watch which way DL Payton Page goes, and see if Travis, leans that way…

Any way, here you are today, and Grimsley Football has been very busy today….

Extremely Blessed and Excited To Be Offered By Clemson University! ? #GoTigers @CoachToddBates pic.twitter.com/JQcm5Npypp — Travis Shaw (@cheesy_Trav18) June 1, 2020