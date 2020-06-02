Celebrating/Recognizing our Senior Athletes from our Guilford County High Schools:Today it’s time to bring on the Greensboro Day School(Home of the Bengals)
Today it is time to visit another one of our Private Schools from Guilford County, as we bring on the Bengals, from the Greensboro Day School, out on Lawndale Drive….
We went to this YouTube video, Greensboro Day School Senior Athletes, and pulled out the Greensboro Day School Bengals, and we will have them all listed here for you, in alphabetical order, and if you like, be sure to check out the excellent video and copy this page for Greensboro Day Senior Athlete memories…
This is how we did it for today…We listed the Senior Athlete and the sport that they played, at the Greensboro Day School…We are working on the list of all of the colleges that the Bengals will be attending and will add those in, as they come in to us…
(We hope to get that list of colleges from Randy Doss, of GDS, in a couple of days.)
The Greensboro Day School led by Tracie Catlett, Head of School, and by the Bengals’ long-time Athletic Director Freddy Johnson…Freddy Johnson, the legendary high school basketball coach, and he has two of his Bengal basketball players headed to ACC schools on scholarship, with Cam Hayes on his way to N.C. State, and Carson McCorkle set to make his home in Charlottesville, Virginia, home of the UVA Cavaliers…
Coach Johnson is so well-known in the basketball circles, that I was playing an outdoor game a couple of Sundays ago, and I wanted to use my ball, since it is the size of marble…But the guy I was playing against, wanted to use his basketball, a leather outdoor ball, and it wasn’t a Rick Barry ball, a Rick Mount ball, a Jerry West ball, or even a LeBron James, Michael Jordan, or Jack Twyman Sears Five-Star basketball…The guy had the original/authentic Freddy Johnson basketball…You know you have game, when they brought the game to you, and you are part of the game…The Freddy Johnson Basketball, an original…
Two other keynote speakers over at the Greensboro Day School are the girls head basketball coach, Mara Montana and the team trainer emeritus, John Schner…John Schner is the former trainer for the old Greensboro City Gaters, and John Schner is the man to see, for shoulder, arm, leg, and knee and then much, much more…
(We also throw in a shout-out for Bill Welch(Jr.), who heads up the GDS cross-country teams.)
But for these Senior Athletes from the Greensboro Day School, all they want to do is March in May, at Greensboro Day…
Here is what we are marching to today, and throughout the Graduation Season…Pomp and Circumstance….Click On Below, and it is time to all-out, out-of-here with the Pomp and Circumstance…
Greensboro Day School Senior Athletes
Jacob Alridge-Baseball
Zaira Arfeen-Tennis, Swimming
Christian Bailey-Basketball
Chris Bair-Soccer
Fulton Bell-Basketball, Tennis
Drew Bennett-Swimming, Baseball
Morgan Bontempo-Field Hockey
Rush Bowman-Baseball
Amanda Cash-Swimming
Will Catlett-Basketball
Cyril Chen-Cross Country
Rusishi Cathy Chen-Track and Field
Max Criscuolo-Swimming
Trevor Deedy-Baseball, Soccer
Christopher Delligatti-Golf
Carolina Doss-Tennis, Soccer
Lisa Fang-Basketball
Yulin Lisa Fang-Track and Field
Rett Grewal-Tennis
Pablo Gutierrez Sanchez-Soccer
Noel Harri-Soccer
Cam Hayes-Basketball…Scholarship to N.C. State
Nathan Hayes-Soccer
Atticus Head-Swimming
Kate Hodgin-Lacrosse
Madison Howard-Soccer
Morgan Jones-Swimming
Gregory Just-Swimming
Audrey Kim-Golf, Cheer
Jeff Kirkpatrick-Golf
Carl Knox-Lacrosse
Garrett Lee-Soccer, Basketball
Celis Levy-Field Hockey
Victor Liu-Lacrosse
Avery Love-Tennis, Basketball
Yishan Coco Lyu-Swimming
Lauren Lowe-Tennis
Carson McCorkle-Basketball, Golf…Scholarship to the University
Jack Moody-Cross Country, Track and Field
Brooks Olin-Golf
Rahul Patel-Basketball
Cason Pierce-Basketball, Golf
Destiny Plaskett-Basketball
Mary Katherine Poole-Lacrosse
William Presson-Swimming
Kayla Rafkin-Field Hockey
Emma Reilly-Golf
Elijah Roberts-Golf
Hanes Robinson-Tennis, Basketball
Ginny Roman-Swimming, Volleyball
Zach Ross-Baseball
Nick Saunders-Cross Country, Track and Field
Jake Scott-Baseball
Graysen Shirley-Cross Country
Stone Solomon-Lacrosse
Cameron Snyder-Baseball
James Sumner-Baseball, Soccer
Whit Trevey-Basketball, Golf
Max Walters-Cross Country, Track and Field
Jingshu Sabrina Wu-Swimming
Katherine Wyrick-Basketball
**********As we leave the GDS Senior Athletes, we leave them with this song of Celebration…This is the song from our ‘Band of the Year’, Kool and the Gang, with Celebration…Time to go “Old School” with the Greensboro Day School, and their Senior Celebration….Click On and Get It On….**********
Here is your Upper Access for the Greensboro Day School Senior Athlete Video from YouTube…
