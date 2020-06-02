More College Offers Today:Raven Preston(Southeast Guilford HS) from North Florida University and Kadyn Dawkins(Eastern Guilford HS) from Concord University

Raven Preston(Southeast Guilford High School), adding the North Florida University Ospreys to her offers from UNCG and Bethune-Cookman, and like we were saying here last week, you are just seeing the tip of the iceberg, when it comes to the offers that Raven Preston will be receiving…Just a matter of time, and the offers will be flowing in from all directions, for the Class of 2022 wing/forward…One of the best female basketball players in North Carolina…

Kadyn Dawkins, the guard from Eastern Guilford High School, got his first offer today and it came in from Concord University, in West Virginia..

Dawkins can shoot it like Johnny Dawkins and he can run the floor with total expertise for the EG Wildcats…

May be the best outside pure shooter, in the history of the Eastern Guilford boys basketball program…Talk about lighting it up…That’s KD Dawkins from long-range…His three-point shooting is top-notch and he can bust for 40 on you in a hurry…

Not the kind of kid that you want to leave wide open….He will make you pay….Has a very steady and smooth flow to his game and nothing looks forced…

The first of many more offers to come for Kaydn Dawkins, the small guard from Eastern Guilford High School…Kadyn Dawkins, Eastern Guilford Class of 2021…