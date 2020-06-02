One of the Strongest Rebounders in the History of the NBA Gone Today:Wes Unseld has left us at age 74

He was one of the strongest rebounders in the history of the game of basketball….Wes Unseld, gone at age 74…

Mr. Unseld/Mr. Rebound died this morning and for those who remember his days and games in the National Basketball Association, with the Baltimore/Washington Bullets, they remember how Wes Unseld not only grabbed rebounds, he SNATCHED rebounds and anything in his way was fair game…

He would grab/snatch that basketball on his rebounds and if you were in is way, he might take your head off too…

Wes Unseld was strong, but he had a refined game, that made his basketball game, a complete game…

A strong thinking player that knew how to Win…His name might have been Unseld, but Wes was not only Unseld, he was also unselfish…

He would do the dirty work and let Earl Monroe, Phil Chenier, Elvin Hayes, Jeff Mullins and others take care of the necessary scoring for the Bullets…Wes Unseld knew how to take up space and he knew how to own the lane…Just an outstanding strong basketball player and one we knew to call, Mr. Unseld…

RIP:Wes Unseld

"Wes was truly a gentle giant." We mourn the passing of franchise icon and NBA legend Wes Unseld.https://t.co/EEvgya6ep6 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 2, 2020

Here is the word/news from the NBA.com site:

Wes Unseld, the workmanlike Hall of Fame center who led Washington to its only NBA championship and was chosen one of the 50 greatest players in league history, died Tuesday after a series of health issues, most recently pneumonia. He was 74.

Unseld’s family announced his death via a statement released by the Washington Wizards, the franchise he played for throughout his entire 13-season career.

In a statement released by the Wizards (who were known as the Baltimore/Washington Bullets during Unseld’s playing days), the Unseld family said: “It is with profound sadness that we share that our adored husband, father and grandfather Wes Unseld passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family …

“He was the rock of our family — an extremely devoted patriarch who reveled in being with his wife, children, friends and teammates. He was our hero and loved playing and working around the game of basketball for the cities of Baltimore and Washington D.C., cities he proudly wore on his chest for so many years.

“His legacy lives on in the family he treasured — his daughter Kim, son Wes, daughter-in-law, Evelyn, grandchildren Layla and Wes and the love of his life for 50 years, his wife Connie — and in the community through the Unselds’ School, where the entire family contributed to enriching the lives of Baltimore’s youth.”