Wake County AD recognized for outstanding leadership with NFHS State Award for Outstanding Service

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) is proud to announce the NFHS State Award for Outstanding Service for 2020 will be presented to Deran Coe, Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) Athletic Director.

The NFHS annually presents State Awards for Outstanding Service in two categories: one by honoring those persons who have a record of long-standing service and significant contribution to the NFHS within a specific sport; while the other is given to individuals or organizations for services which generally represent a significant contribution to or impact on high school activity programs. Member State Associations may nominate one individual per year for the award.

Deran Coe is a true asset to the North Carolina Athletic Directors Association (NCADA), providing leadership during his presidency for the organization and now as a Past-President of the NCADA. He has also served as a mentor to numerous athletic directors and teaches NIAAA Leadership Training Courses. As a member of the NCADA State Teaching Faculty, Coe has taught at least one course to fellow administrators at the state conference, summer leadership academy, and/or Fall Leadership Symposium every year since 2013.

He is course chair for the Communication and Leadership course, LTI 709, and has assisted with the Foundation Course, LTI 502, for the NCHSAA’s new AD workshop and orientation. He has been a member of the NIAAA since 2011 and has taken 26 NIAAA Professional Development Academy courses. As further evidence of his commitment to professional development, Coe is a Certified Master Athletic Administrator (CMAA) and was chosen to join the NIAAA National Faculty in 2018.

As athletic administrator of the largest school system in the state, overseeing 24 high schools, Coe was instrumental in the implementation of Stunt for his school system, including the System’s Stunt Championship at the end of the season. He has also increased participation opportunities for student athletes with disabilities through the Unified Sports programs offered by WCPSS.

In addition to fighting for student athletes’ participation opportunities, Coe worked collaboratively to secure Board of Education funding for the first increase to the coaching supplement scale for all WCPSS coaches in more than 25 years. He led the charge to implement safety protocols for all high school and middle school coaches, becoming the first large district in the nation to certify all high school and middle school coaches in Heads Up Football.

Additionally, Coe always finds time to assist the NCHSAA with various meetings, playoff events, and by serving as public address announcer for soccer championship matches. “I believe Deran’s greatest strengths are his people skills and leadership ability,” said Commissioner Que Tucker. “He has been an outstanding administrator, coach and mentor to players and coaches in Franklin County and in Wake County. He is a true servant leader and respected friend to the NCHSAA, always prepared and focused on the best ideas for student growth and achievement. Deran has truly made a difference in North Carolina.”

Courtesy of James Alverson, Director of NCHSAA Media Relations