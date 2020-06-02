What’s Happening Today???:Blackout Tuesday
This is the biggest stream I am seeing today on Twitter…
Blackout Tuesday….
Retweet & let’s make it count. pic.twitter.com/v66SKL6zs0
— Hoop State Network (@TheHoopState) June 2, 2020
This is the biggest stream I am seeing today on Twitter…
Blackout Tuesday….
Retweet & let’s make it count. pic.twitter.com/v66SKL6zs0
— Hoop State Network (@TheHoopState) June 2, 2020
Andy Durham said,
Rodney V. Smith
@iamrodneyvsmith
the blackout tuesday does NOT mean to simply post a black picture and leave social media for the day. It means to stop promoting your own stuff for 24 hours, and instead amplify the voices & projects of Black creators, writers, directors, activists and more. pass it on.
Andy Durham said,
Joe White
@jomwhite1973
Would you rather people said nothing, rather than show a bit of solidarity. Those people putting those black squares, they are more than likely explain to their white kids what this black squares mean. And them kids will put into action what those black squares mean. It helps!
Andy Durham said,
Several Different Viewpoints:
Reid
@thereidfeed
I’m very confused. Half my timeline is telling me if I don’t post a black square to my Instagram, I’m complicit. The other half says if I do, I’m performative. I really don’t want to fuel more distraction. Instead, I’m donating money, encouraging voting, and amplifying POC voices
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.