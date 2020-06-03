Caleb Curtain(Grimsley HS) comes up with an Offer from the Richmond Spiders:Elon plus William and Mary also showing love

Another college offer on the table today for the Grimsley Whirlies wide receiver Caleb Curtain…

Curtain, now Grimsley High School Class of 2021, got the college football offer from the Richmond Spiders, in Richmond, Virginia…

Caleb Curtain is a speedy receiver with a very good set of hands, and he should be one of, if not the top wideout for the Grimsley Whirlies, this upcoming Fall football season…

Caleb Curtain also grabbing offers this week from Elon University and from the College of William and Mary….