Elon Football Receives FCS ADA Academic Progress Rate Award

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University football team was a recipient of the Academic Progress Rate (APR) Award as presented by the Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) on Wednesday, June 3, as the Phoenix was recognized for having the highest APR among CAA Football programs with a score 988 for the 2018-19 year.

This is the third time that Elon has received the honor since joining the Colonial Athletic Association and the first time since 2017. The Phoenix football program was also one of six Elon squads recently recognized by the NCAA for scoring in the top 10 percent in their sport nationally.

The FCS ADA APR Award recognizes one institution at each of the 13 FCS conferences that has the highest APR score. In addition, the Association also recognizes one institution from each conference that has improved the most from the previous year.

In 2003, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) member colleges and universities adopted a comprehensive academic reform package designed to improve the academic success and graduation of all student-athletes. The centerpiece of the package is the academic measurement for teams, known as the Academic Progress Rate (APR).