George Floyd was a one heck of a Basketball and Football Player back in his day, in Houston, Texas
from Jerry Bembry with The Undefeated, by way of ESPN.com:
Growing up in Houston’s Third Ward, Eddy Barlow found inspiration in George Floyd. As he watched Floyd make big plays as a two-sport athlete at Jack Yates High School on his way to earning a college hoops scholarship, Barlow realized there was an escape from the Cuney Homes housing project where they lived.
“I’m a little younger than George, but it was exciting when I got to Yates and walked those same halls where he played,” said the 38-year-old Barlow, who would also go on to become a star player at Yates and play professionally overseas. “In basketball, he was a Dennis Rodman type, a blue-collar player. In football, whenever we’d go to a game and hear his name after he scored a touchdown, that was exciting because he represented us.”
