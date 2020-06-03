Je’Bria Fullwood(Girls Basketball) receives special recognition at Greensboro Day School:Citizenship Award and Lenwood Edwards Endowment Award Winner

Special recognition for Je’Bria “Full Throttle” Fullwood, girls basketball player at the Greensboro Day School…

Je’Bria only know one speed on the basketall court and that is “Full Throttle”….

Fullwood is part of the Class of 2021 at the Day School, and she should have a very good chance to receive a college scholarship for basketball and she carries more than just her basketball talents, “Full Throttle” is also doing her job in the classroom and around the campus at Greensboro Day…

Fullwood has just received the Citizenship Award and the Lenwood Edwards Endowment Award for 2019-2020 at the Greensboro Day School…

We just have to say today, great job Je’Bria “Full Throttle” Fullwood, and we knew you could do it, in fact we expected you to do it…

I am more than blessed to be awarded with the Citizenship award and Lenwood Edwards Endowment award for the 2019-2020 school year. Thank you so much to my all teachers and peers. #morethananathlete @GreensboroDay pic.twitter.com/IcOoSAUu5w — Je’Bria Fullwood (@bridfromdaboro) June 2, 2020