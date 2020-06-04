Brock Elder(Greensboro College/Vandalia Christian School) named the Head Golf Instructor at Forest Oaks Country Club

We are pleased to welcome Forest Oak’s own Head Golf Instructor, Brock Elder.

(Info coming in from the Forest Oaks Club on Facebook)

He is a local from Greensboro, going to Vandalia Christian High School and graduating from Greensboro College in 2011.

During college, he helped the Greensboro College Pride win 4 tournaments, including a National Championship where he placed as a First Team All-American. After school, he began playing professionally in various mini-tours where he captured 3 pro wins.

He also began working for Precision Golf School during his weeks of non competition where he was giving individual and group lessons to children, adults, and seniors. After pursuing 5 years of teaching and competition, he decided to change his golf teaching to teaching academics.

Brock comes into Forest Oaks with 5 years of golf instruction experience, 4 years of teaching elementary and middle school experience, and is an apprentice in the PGA.

Here is a message from Brock:

“I am ecstatic to be a part of the Forest Oaks Staff! Everyone has welcomed me and helped me feel at home very quickly. I am also excited to help better your golf game! Whether you are a beginner, senior, child, or highly competitive golfer, I want to help you improve and enjoy the game to the best of your ability. We will be having ladies group lessons, junior camps, individual lessons, men’s group lessons, beginners camps, after school clinics, and playing lessons on the course. With a degree in Exercise Science and Sport Psychology, I am determined to help you understand, learn, and enjoy the game no matter what skill level you are.”

Please join us in welcoming, Brock to FOCC!