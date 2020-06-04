Cortez Wilson(Page HS) signs with Catawba College for Men’s Lacrosse

Posted by Andy Durham on June 4, 2020 at 3:12 pm under College, High School | Be the First to Comment

Page High School senior, Cortez Wilson, signed yesterday with Catawba College, out of Salisbury, N.C. for men’s lacrosse

Cortez Wilson, with the Page HS graduating Class of 2020, also played football for Page and he was listed as one of top high school lacrosse players in Guilford County, for this past year’s abbreviated boys high school Lacrosse season…

Here’s saying Congrats to Cortez Wilson, now headed to Catawba College this Fall and Cortez Wilson on Twitter, is trending strong today….

